Letters: Parkites offended by homeless person should look in the mirror

Look in the mirror

Editor:

I am a teacher who has lived and taught in the Park City community for the last 15 years. The behaviors of people these days typically don’t surprise me. We have minor annoyances to living in a community such as Park City. Many people here act entitled. These annoyances may include people who tailgate, cut you off on the freeway, or park in the red zone outside Starbucks instead of using a parking spot and walking a few extra feet or taking more than one spot when parking. But the article in Wednesday’s edition, “The homeless offend person, police are told” … complaint from someone “upset because she has to look at them” irked me beyond belief. To realize that there are people in our town who are offended by the poor circumstances of another human being validates the troubled world in which we live. It is a parental responsibility of anyone who has children to teach them respect, compassion, empathy and world awareness to problems that plague our world. As teachers, we not only instruct the students in the curriculum they need to know, but we also teach these same virtues and responsibilities as part of being human. These are our leaders of tomorrow. They learn from our example. One never knows the circumstances surrounding a homeless person’s plight and should never assume that because we don’t or shouldn’t see them, they don’t exist. As the article stated, police found the man to be not guilty of any crime, other than the “crime” of poor circumstances. If you cannot love your neighbor as yourself, no matter who they are, start by looking in the mirror and see what changes need to be made from within, before being offended by someone as equal as you but because of a bad roll of the dice, look different, act differently or fall into a less than perfect image of yourself.

Joe Demers

Park City

Find some compassion

Editor:

I’m sure I’m not the only one who was shocked and dismayed to read about someone who was “offended” by a homeless person’s presence on Main Street and is “upset because she has to look at them.” As someone who has a family member with severe mental illness that has resulted several times in their being homeless, my first thought when I see a homeless person is, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”

As most of us know, many homeless people struggle with mental illness, which is a health condition, not a choice or a personality trait. We should show the homeless, and everyone, compassion. Very few of us are more than a few “degrees of separation” from mental illness. Most of us have a family member, a friend or an acquaintance who has a mental illness condition, diagnosed or not.

Until we can learn to show those with mental illness the same compassion that we show to our friends with cancer or other life-threatening diseases, WE are the real problem.

I pray that the woman who called the police to complain that the homeless person was ruining her vibe on Main Street finds it in her heart to love that person and, who knows, maybe even work to help people with mental illness? That would be an Easter miracle.

Julia Loughlin

Park City

Speak up for roadless areas

Editor:

Although the boundaries of Park City contain no roadless areas, Governor Herbert’s Utah-specific roadless rule should be concerning to anyone who relies on public lands. Roadless areas are a crucial part of the greater national forest system, comprising over 4 million acres of the most undisturbed landscapes and ecosystems. Additionally, roadless areas protect so many recreation opportunities for millions of people throughout Utah. From places close to home like the Wasatch and the Uintas, to the tops of the La Sal Mountains in Southern Utah, we must realize the experiences at stake here. Much of American Fork Canyon, including the Timpooneke trailhead into the Mt. Timpanogos Wilderness is protected by the 2001 roadless rule. A day spent at Mirror Lake, provided by the roadless rule. The excitement of dropping down the first miles of the Whole Enchilada, brought to you by the roadless rule. Governor Herbert’s proposed changes to the roadless rule encourage more commercial logging in road building in these areas, directly jeopardizing the pristine qualities of these areas and the opportunities they provide both for us and for future generations. All Utahns must speak up for all roadless areas, as they connect us far beyond jurisdictional boundaries.

Logan Hastings

Salt Lake City

A clear standout

Editor:

Jonathan Mount should be considered as a “clear standout” of the students of Park City High School and the community of Park City! Not only did he present a clear and precise position of what is wrong with our Park City society, but with more “courage” then you would find in in students in most communities! (April 17-19 guest editorial titled “Conservatives at PCHS don’t deserve to be treated differently”) He presents what is truly “shameful” about how some view society and how we are raising our young people! We are now instilling in our young people of Park City High School the hatred that has taken this country to the bottom! It matters not your political beliefs, but free speech is free speech. All of us as adults (and the so-called adults) need to allow our young people to express themselves in all aspects, whether you agree or disagree with their positions!

Chuck Haggerty

Park City

Change in attitude

Editor:

“Excludes Senior Season Pass” – that’s what you read at http://www.ikonpass.com/en/local-passes/deer-valley-resort/deer-valley-season-pass. The context: all Deer Valley season pass holders in 2018-19 (except toddlers) were eligible for a complementary Ikon Base Pass; as per the statement above, for 2019-20 seniors are explicitly excluded from this benefit. As noted in at least one other recent letter in these pages, it is difficult to understand the rationale for such a policy. Other groups also enjoy greatly discounted Deer Valley season passes for 2019-20, yet continue to be eligible for a complimentary Ikon Base Pass. Only seniors are excluded! Adding other significant decreases in benefits for the 2019-20 season passes compared to earlier years, it seems clear that there has been major changes in Deer Valley’s attitude towards its loyal community of season pass holders since Alterra Mountain Company took over the resort. Too bad — the great years of Deer Valley are definitely behind us. Too bad, and really, really sad.

Michael Range

Pinebrook

A hazy situation

Editor:

Utah’s National parks bring people from all over the world and provide locals a respite from daily life. Unfortunately, our National Parks are being clouded by a haze of human-made NOx (Nitrogen Oxide) and PM (particulate matter) pollution being emitted from the Hunter and Huntington coal power plants. The pollution from these power plants often reduces the ability to see Canyonlands, Arches, Capitol Reef, Bryce, and Zion National Parks.

There are solutions available through an industry-standard technology called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which Pacificorp uses at other plants. EPA analyses found the Hunter and Huntington plants could achieve significant pollution reductions through SCR. So why isn’t Pacificorp using SCR at these plants? In 2015, they made a deal with the state of Utah to close down a coal-fired plant, which plant was non-compliant with mercury emissions anyway. Then in 2016, because of the regional haze issue, the EPA required SCR to be installed by 2021. Instead of complying with the EPA, Utah chose litigation against them.

What can you do? Contact the Utah Air Quality board and ask them to address the NOx and PM pollution and create a Regional Haze Rule with effective actions.

Maurena Grossman

Salt Lake City