Letters: Parkites would not regret voting for another open space bond

No regrets

Editor:

I have never regretted voting for an open space bond. Have you?

I cherish walks in Round Valley, bike riding and driving along the McPolin Barn/McCloud Creek entry corridor and the open vistas of Guardsman Pass. And there are many other PERMANENT open lands in Park City thanks to the passage of TEMPORARY bonds.

I look forward to the preservation of the current open lands on Treasure Hill above the town lift. The proposed development is nothing short of hideous and would create incredible disruption for many, many years.

I'm supporting the Treasure Hill Open Space Bond just like I supported the others, and I won't regret it for one moment.

Clay Stuard

Park City

Recommended Stories For You

***

An outstanding addition

Editor:

As a friend and former colleague of Kara Hendrickson, I am writing to express my enthusiasm for her candidacy for a position on the Board of Education for the Park City School District. I was a reading specialist at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School and had many opportunities to work with Kara during her 16 years with the district. Her two children attended Park City schools and continued on to college and graduate work. Therefore, Kara has a long history with the district, both as a teacher and parent, and firsthand knowledge of the school environment.

During our work together, I was always impressed with her dedication, organization, and outstanding teaching skills. She excelled as a leader in the school and was interested and involved in decision making about new and innovative programs. Kara often shared that she would like to be a PCSD school board member when she retired so she has given a lot of thought to this important decision.

With her extensive background in teaching in the district, experience as a parent, and strong work ethic, Kara would be an outstanding addition to the PCSD school board.

Paula Botkin

Park City