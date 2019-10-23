Letters: Perhaps ‘No Park City’ is the solution to traffic

Traffic remains thorny

Editor:

A recent guest editorial titled “Traffic is our real problem and here’s how we can fix it” cited an important problem that is growing and will probably only get worse. As a professional driver in Park City, I am glad to drive people about in my shuttle van rather than having them drive their own cars.

One hoary problem the author cites is Main street. I, too, have often thought that Main and Swede Alley should be one way streets. And the only cost would be putting up a few signs. Currently we have an automotive ballet up and down the street and I am grateful that no one has yet been hurt.

Another problem is Deer Valley Drive-Bonanza Drive-S.R. 248-U.S. 40. The impractical solution is widen Bonanza and 248. At least 248 could be widened to five lanes. Not cheap, of course.

May I offer my own two cents? I hope the intersection at Main Street and Deer Valley Drive gets some kind of traffic control light. The curve to the north on Deer Valley Drive is in a blind spot which inspires only fear.

These three ideas presume that there would be no changes in parking. My passengers often comment on “No Park City,” but perhaps that is what we need: satellite parking lots with shuttles. That could keep thousands of cars out of town.

Quentin Packard

Murray

Let’s outdo ourselves

“You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.” This saying rings truest for me in November. Not only is it the month of giving thanks, but here in Park City, it’s also the month of Live PC Give PC. I look forward to this event every year as an opportunity to come together with my community and support the nonprofits that make life here so colorful. Last year, over 4,790 unique donors generously bestowed $2,421,786 in charitable contributions. These funds support everything from adaptive recreation and affordable housing to critical programs that keep our local youth safe, healthy and empowered to reach their full potential. This year, let’s outdo ourselves, Park City. Live PC Give PC is hoping to rally at least 5,000 unique donors this year. Even if you give just $5, you can help meet this worthy goal. So, on Nov. 9, head to livepcgivepc.org and join thousands from your community in saying thanks.

Christine Grenney

Silver Springs

Nann brings leadership

I have had the pleasure of knowing Nann Worel personally and professionally for the last several years, and as a resident of Park City, I am one of her constituents. I have observed Nann first-hand in meetings on committees on which we serve together as representatives of the City Council and County Council, and in joint County and City Council meetings. Nann displays several attributes that I regard as fundamental for an elected official to be effective. First and foremost, she listens. Carefully. Second, she is thoughtful, asks questions and processes information before commenting or taking positions, and her recommendations are very well supported. And she does it all — carefully.

Nann is also a caring leader and has invested time in parts of our community that are often overlooked; a process that started when she was the executive director of The People’s Health Clinic and has continued in her capacity as a Park City Council member. She has deservedly received accolades for those efforts by organizations outside of our community.

I believe that Park City is well served by Nann’s leadership on matters that are important to all Park City residents and that includes her ability to reach out to Park City’s regional partners. I frequently confer with her about matters that affect both Summit County and Park City, and I value her input. I am pleased to endorse her reelection to the City Council, and to suggest to you that she is an outstanding representative for all of us. Please join me in voting to reelect Nann Worel to the Park City Council.

Roger Armstrong

Summit County Council chair

Ed’s commitment is unmatched

In recent years, I’ve immersed myself in Park City politics, including co-founding civic engagement initiative Future Park City and attending countless meetings to learn the complexities of community process and advocate for certain outcomes. Ed Parigian has been there every step of the way, supporting our community’s best interests and showing up every time it matters.

When Park City fought Vail Resorts’ trademark attempt, Ed spoke out repeatedly to defend our identity and local businesses. When a decades long effort to restrict formula businesses on Main Street came before Council again, Ed helped make a legally defensible case for the connection between Historic District uniqueness and economic vitality/vibrancy. He also led the successful conservation effort for Library Field and was very active in campaigning to preserve Bonanza Flat, Treasure Hill and Armstrong Pastures.

Back in early 2018 when City Council appointed Lynn Ware-Peek to an interim position, Ed threw his hat in the ring. He is the only one of 14 other candidates returning to now invest time and money to formally campaign for a seat this election season. His commitment and experience are unmatched among the field of first-time candidates.

Park City values big vision, and Ed has that in spades. And thanks to his involvement over his 13-plus years serving on various community boards and volunteering with numerous nonprofits, he balances that vision with pragmatic approaches to achieve results.

Civic service requires more time and personal sacrifice than many realize. Ed has been tirelessly devoting his time to Park City and is the most knowledgeable and prepared of the non-incumbent candidates for a Council position. He presents clear and complete solutions rooted in facts and data and is capable of representing ALL of our socio-economically diverse community.

Vote for Ed.

Angela Moschetta

Future Park City co-founder

Nann’s expertise is critical

Think Locally, Act Regionally: I supported Nann in her first bid as a Park City Council person and have worked with her in my job as a County Council member for the past several years. Nann’s extensive background in business and government (starting as a Planning Commissioner) provides her with expertise unmatched by others. Nann’s involvement in transit, mental and physical health, affordable housing and regional planning has significantly advanced our common goals shared between the City and the County. All of these are technically and financially complex issues, which we have made common strides on, and we need Nann’s continued involvement if we are to move these tasks to the finish line. Please reelect Nann!

Douglas Clyde

Summit County Council vice chair

Stand together in November

As we draw closer to Election Day, it is important to recognize the camaraderie of Live PC Give PC as a great pillar in how to treat one another during these trying times. With the contentious political climate infiltrating every aspect of our lives through the news, social media and in everyday conversations, I think about what Rodney King said just after the Los Angeles riots, “Can’t we all just get along?” Every November, Live PC Give PC is a great example of how we do just that, get along in a way where the best of who we are seeps out. This day of giving brings the community together for “24 hours of extreme generosity.”

During Live PC Give PC I am humbled by two things: 1. being kind is not exclusive to one’s economic, political, ethnic or gender background. Whether you are a parent, restaurant owner, independent/Democrat/Republican, resort worker or company leader, people of all backgrounds give what they can on this special day to support the more than 100 Park City nonprofits that make this beautiful ski town an incredible place to live. 2. Park City nonprofits collaborate and go out of their way to assist each other through mentoring and sharing resources, by volunteering at the other’s events, and in partnering on programs that will help both to thrive. The individuals who make up these organizations are examples of their mission. They are not consumed by competition or rivalry.

Let’s stand together and acknowledge the wonderful attitudes and deeds of all of our fellow community members. I will smile on Nov. 8 knowing we will strive to be an example of how we can not only get along but help each other succeed.

Aimee Armer

People’s Health Clinic development director

Three stand out

We have a number of qualified candidates for the current Park City Council election, but three of the six stand out above the rest: Deanna Rhodes, Nann Worel and Max Doilney. I urge all my neighbors to vote for these three candidates.

Moreover, Deanna Rhodes deserves extra special mention. Personally, I disagree with some of her platform but I feel she’ll make a great addition to City Council with her diversified background and openness to new ideas.

Paul Zane Pilzer

Park City

Rhodes for Council

She is a competent, and brave. She is graced with diplomacy, and leans into the power of coming together, not creating or supporting divides. She understands to succeed as a community, the win happens when we find the common ground and stand firmly in it. She is willing to be vulnerable enough to put herself out there. She shows up with compassion, and with mad capabilities. She is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ populations, as evidenced by the official endorsement of Equality Utah (along with Councilmember Nann Worel). She was integral in the Women’s March in Park City — coordinating parking, transportation and volunteers. Think back to that one. Sundance in full swing, along with a raging snowstorm, and on approach were thousands of pink-hatted marchers driving in from near and far, for what would become front-page news in our state, the New York Times and other publications. She was able to wrangle it all, keeping the edges down for a historic event.

Imagine what she could do in Council quarters.

I am delighted to endorse and applaud Deanna Rhodes for Council.

Ginger Tolman

Old Town

Civilized dialogue

As a first year Masters student of social work, it would not be hard to guess what my position on “Welcoming Schools” might be. However, what is most disturbing to me around this particular fight is not the content of the argument, but the intent.

Waging an anonymous argument under the moniker of “Stop Welcoming Schools” as a counter measure to a group of educators attempting to “create gender inclusive schools and prevent bias-based bullying” only underscores the problem.

It is my view that beyond the surface goal of administering curriculum, schools are about human relationships. The integrity of a school and its core values can only be upheld if civilized dialogue remains front and center amongst its adults.

Anonymity only creates an atmosphere of fear, distrust and divisiveness. Whatever the issue and whatever your position, sucker punching “Welcoming Schools” from the shadows will not only not be effective, it will ultimately be destructive and corrosive to your own community. So it would be my wish for those Trailside families that feel defiled by the “Welcoming Schools” program … to come out, come out, whoever you are. Show your face, speak your piece and perhaps some understanding can be cultivated in that way.

Sophie Elliott

Park City

Taxing problem for US

Having just finished tax season. I work hard to have truthful, honest tax returns for the clients. As a CPA, a tax return reflects how a client operates. The tax return tells all the businesses and investments the individual has a vested interest therefore the sources of income. It is a problem when the leader of the United States is unwilling to disclose the tax returns. This unwillingness for disclosure points in the direction and indicates that the POTUS is hiding something. The security of the U.S. could be at stake! Is Trump protecting his investments in foreign countries such as the two Trump towers located in Istanbul, Turkey? How did this affect the decision to pull out of Syria, giving Erdogan (a dictator) exactly what was wanted?

Holly A. Carlin

Park City

Some things don’t change

On behalf of the PCHS class of 1999 reunion committee, I would like to thank the Boneyard Saloon and Soaring Wings International Montessori School for hosting our reunion events. The weekend was a great success and it was amazing to see many of our PCHS friends come back to celebrate! Park City has changed a lot since we started kindergarten. In 1986 there was only one elementary school, Parley’s Park. For our small grade of about 90 kids that meant many of us from Deer Valley to Summit Park had to ride the bus. In those days we all experienced a two-lane S.R. 224 and if you rode the Old Town/Deer Valley bus you had to hang on for dear life as the bus maneuvered its way down Hillside Avenue during even the driest of days. Park City has definitely changed since 1986 and 1999, but what hasn’t changed is the generosity and hospitality of many locally owned businesses like Boneyard and Soaring Wings. These businesses are what continue to make Park City a wonderful place to raise kids and keep the small-town charm that so many of us cherish. The days of busing the Old Town kids to Parley’s are long gone, however not all is lost from those 1986 bus routes. The Old Town/Deer Valley bus still follows a similar route on the way to McPolin Elementary and it’s with immense gratitude that I have the opportunity to wait at the same bus stop as in 1986 and watch my nephew (sixth-generation Parkite) as he experiences what it’s like to be a Park City kid riding the bus!

Tana Toly

Old Town

Create welcoming spaces

I was sorry to read about the attempt to block LGBTQ+ diversity training for teachers. Studies have shown that knowing how to provide a safe space for our at-risk LGBTQ+ youth not only supports them, but benefits all of the youth in the school.

If any educator in Summit County, or anywhere in the state of Utah, would like to get LGBTQ+ diversity training, they are all welcome to attend the Encircle Summit on Dec. 7 in Lehi. Encircle, a family and youth LGBTQ+ resource center based in Salt Lake City, Provo and St. George, is hosting a one-day LGBTQ+ Summit for youth, young adults, parents, educators and allies.

The educator track will provide CE credits, a resource kit to take back to school and workshop sessions that will support educators’ efforts to create more inclusive educational spaces for LGBTQ+ youth. Workshop leaders include professors, researchers and individuals who are gender nonconforming and who will share their personal experiences.

If you know of any youth or young adults who would like to come, let them know that it is a great day for them as well. Kalen Allen, Miles McKenna, Peppermint and Cammie Scott are just a few of the celebrities who are coming in to support them. Their parents are also welcome as there is a track for them as well. In total, we are expecting over 1,500 individuals to attend and we are still in need of volunteers so truly, there is a place for everyone at the Encircle Summit.

All teachers should have training to support some of our most at-risk youth and know how to make our schools safe spaces. Please come join us at the Encircle Summit to learn how to make our schools welcoming spaces for all of our youth.

For information about the Summit and to register, go to encirclesummit.org

Karen Hammerman

Park City