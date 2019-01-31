Letters: Practice makes perfect at Silver Summit Elementary

Practice makes perfect

Editor:

Fred Rogers taught us that "play gives children a chance to practice what they are learning." At Silver Summit Elementary School, we are grateful that our community has come together to plan an exciting, fun and safe playground where students can recharge their batteries and practice what they are learning in our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) school.

We appreciate the award of a recreation grant (RAPTax) by Summit County for equipment, the purchase of additional equipment by the South Summit School District and the support of the Silver Summit Parent Teacher Organization. The PTO was established in August 2018, and the playground project has been its first major undertaking. Funds have been raised by the PTO to develop the playground. Once construction begins in the spring, PTO member families have committed many hours to the project.

A special thank you to the 2018 business sponsors and community supporters as well.

Louise Willoughby

Silver Summit Elementary principal

***

Dance the night away

Editor:

When was the last time you were served dinner by a teenager … who was dressed in black tie attire?

If this is on your bucket list, or one of those "seeing is believing" moments, we can offer you that opportunity shortly!

Join us for the Sweetheart Gala on Feb. 8 at St. Mary's Church Grand Hall from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are going fast for this singular event, so act now!

The Gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Park City High School band program. The event features a catered three-course meal, a silent auction and opportunity drawing, and three hours of dancing to "big band" music performed by the award-winning PCHS Varsity Jazz Ensemble. You will hear some of the best selections of that vintage era, played and sung by our talented local young musicians. Best of all, you will be served dinner by beautifully clad members of the PCHS band program.

Tickets start at $60 per person and can be purchased online at pcbands.net. Don't miss out! Come support PC Bands while dancing the night away with your sweetheart!

Kathryn Zwack

Park City

***

A rock 'n' roll town

Editor:

Please tell Mr. Bill McGinnis or Mr. "Singer-songwriter" to take his and the other soloists' acts back to Nashville or L.A. or better yet to Moscow and then they can play their sets of lullabys and put everyone to sleep! Park City is a party town where people in the bar want music they can sing and dance to. Not music that makes them want to yawn and fall asleep. Ask Mr. McGinnis or Mr. "Singer-songwriter" what to tell the guy whose wife passed away recently who has used the music and camaraderie of getting together with other musicians to play along with each other to possibly create a couple magical moments where the bar patrons are up dancing and singing along with joy and happiness? What a great way to get out of the depressive abyss by bringing joy to himself and others by making music together — stoned, drunk or not. You take it somewhere else, Mr. McGinnis and I'll be "Joe Rock and Roll."

David Werksman

Park City