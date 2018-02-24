Letters: Reader urges residents to help save Osguthorpe Farm

Donate to farm effort

Editor:

We are down to the final wire and hopefully almost there. That is raising the $250,000 that is needed to give the Summit Land Conservancy another year to match the Federal Grant so as to preserve the 158 acre heritage Osguthorpe farm on Old Ranch Road. Money is needed by 2/28/18 so that the farm won't be sold for development. If you can please donate to the Summit Land Conservancy http://www.wesaveland.org. And thanks so much to all whom have already been helping.

P.S. And on other lines, thank you Maria Roberts for caring and writing your letter about Utah taxpayers subsidizing the killing of Coyotes.

Jean Tabin

Park City