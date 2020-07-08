Letters: Readers disagree about Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street





Hollow gestures

So “Black Lives Matter” has been painted on our Main Street. Well, I suggest that our little town now change its name from Park City to Politically Correct City. Our community has far more Hispanic citizens: What about them? And what about our own “China Bridge”: what shall we rename it? And I guess that our statue of a miner on Main Street has to come down too: The vast majority of miners were immigrants who lived short, harsh lives so that the silver barons and this little mining town could prosper and evolve to what it has become.

Please name one, just ONE group (a different ethnic group, with a different style of dress or head covering, religion, strange sounding language, or different skin color) that came to this country and did not face a major degree of discrimination. Many did not come of their own free will: starvation, persecution, death sentences, abject poverty forced many to our shores. For all our imperfections, millions of people around the world still want to immigrate to America, yet I haven’t heard of any of our citizens who want to leave our country and go back to their ancestral homeland.

If you truly believe that Black lives matter, go to Chicago or other major cities and care for the hundreds of Black families who lose their sons, and daughters, to indiscriminate violence every year. Or go to any number of cities and help rebuild the Black-owned business that were destroyed by the recent “protests” (OK, riots). Drop the feel good “conversations” and put your money and your sweat equity into making a difference and stop this mindless virtue signaling so that you can feel “solidarity.” (But don’t put your money into BLM until you’ve done an internet search to find out where the money really goes.)

Painting a PC slogan on our street may make a few people feel good about themselves, but it’s our Main Street merchants who will see less local traffic because some of our fellow citizens are fed up with hollow gestures and will take their business elsewhere.

Ken Miller

Jeremy Ranch

Love and compassion

Black Lives Matter. Thank you to the artists who created the Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street, and thank you to Park City for approving the creation of it. We do not believe the mural is a political statement but rather a humanitarian statement about loving, supporting and lifting up the Black community.

We’ve heard people ask why such focus on Black Lives Matter, when all lives should matter. For comparison, the country rallied around Boston in 2013 with Boston Strong after the senseless bombing at the marathon and around Las Vegas in 2017 with Las Vegas Strong after the mass murder music festival shooting. It didn’t mean other cities didn’t matter, but these cities needed special help and compassion during these times. It is time to recognize that the Black community has faced systemic racism that we as a whole society need to understand and help eliminate. We want our Black community members to know that we care about them, we support them, we hear them, and we will continue to educate ourselves on ways we can address racism. It is about love and compassion!

Brandie Ambler Revoy and Art Veenema

Snyderville Basin

The agenda is clear

The City Council this weekend permits the defacing of the historic Main Street in our town whilst canceling the July 4 celebrations that celebrate this country and its history.

The incompetence and agenda of the mayor and his sycophants have never been clearer.

A record that during his short misguided tenure includes, gutting the town’s maintenance budget, sacking the city manager at considerable cost without providing any explanation at all and an open space agenda that actually makes home ownership in Park City more expensive.

It is now clear to me that in Park City the BLM acronym defacing our street stands for Beerman’s Liberal Mismanagement.

Andrew Morphett

Park City

Defenders of freedom?

Back in March when Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested grandparents sacrifice themselves to enable a COVID-19 reopening, I took heart in all the outrage and disgust that poured forth. Four months and many mask protests later, on Independence Day, the so-called defenders of freedom had a mask-burning event in Boise, and who knows elsewhere. I feel not only like a fool, but an expendable fool. This was not the freedom I had in mind as I opened my eyes in a Nevada maternity ward 70 years ago.

Tom Horton

Thanks, police officers

Last weekend, my wife, daughter, and her two young girls (aged 4 and 6) and I were finishing up a day of tasks preparing for her move into her new (95-year old) home near Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. My daughter told her girls that they had to get ready for their grandpa to take them home to Park City. A minute later she called me to her deck to see something going on outside and then asked for my help moving a heavy piece of furniture. When we finished, we turned our attention to loading the girls into my car but we were unable to find her youngest daughter. She was nowhere to be found. The longer we searched, the greater our fears became. We searched each of the rooms in the house multiple times, along with the garage and cars. Reluctantly, I suggested to my daughter that it was time to call 911. Any parent who has “lost” a child understands what was going on in our minds.

Within two minutes the first cop arrived. He asked for permission to search the house. Of course we said that he could, but explained that we had already done so repeatedly. Within the next few minutes, four more police arrived and each conducted searches of their own. The searches branched out to neighbors’ homes and yards. Then, the call came in that she had been found, hiding in the house.

The lesson I learned from this experience is that the police responded very quickly and were extremely professional and methodical in their actions. They were all well trained and acted independently and also as a well-oiled machine. Even though my granddaughter was found unharmed, hiding in the house, the outcome could have been much more serious. We can’t thank the officers enough.

The irony in this experience is that the event my daughter called me to her deck to witness was a Black Lives Matter protest march behind her house, down 700 East.

Mike Hessick

Snyderville Basin