Letters: Readers disagree about Park City’s Treasure bond

Vote no on Treasure bond

Editor:

The City will be asking the voters of Park City to approve a roughly $50 million bond to bail out the City for its inability to come to terms with the Treasure Hill owners. Of course, the people who will pay, if it passes, are we property owners, not everyone who votes for it. The City will also kick in millions of dollars that has already been designated for other projects, maybe infrastructure repair and upgrades. These projects will be indefinitely set aside. And consider this: The City imposed a 1 percent transient room tax to buy the Bonanza Park East property for $19.5 million financed by a Revenue Anticipation Bond. The City says it will not affect property taxes. That's fine, I guess, but what if with climate change and all we have years of little snow and the skiers stop coming? The property taxpayers are on the hook if the City can't cover the payments. Tell the City Council to get back to work; they, past and present, are the architects of Treasure Hill. Fix it. Vote no on a Treasure bailout.

Thomas Hurd

Park City

Preserving Treasure is worth the cost

Editor:

In response to Mark Stemler's letter in the June 13-15 edition of The Park Record, I wish to attempt to disentangle Mr. Stemler's co-mingling of the issues.

With respect to the proposed bond to purchase Treasure Hill and place it into open space in perpetuity, I would like to clarify that such a bond will be raised only at the discretion of Park City's residents, AND that it would be completely independent of, and apart from, any current City Council budgetary expenses, operating costs or spending patterns.

If Mr. Stemler has issues with the way the City manages its spending, then I recommend he attend any of the open-to-the-public budget meetings, and makes his thoughts known there. The way in which the City funds are budgeted is open to public review and input. In fact, some spending of those budgeted funds has been delayed, or diverted, in order to reduce the size of the open space bond being sought on the November ballot.

In 1991, the residents of Park City voted in favor of using monies from the General Fund to save the McPolin Farm and historic white barn as an open space corridor to the City.

I doubt there is anyone in this community who regrets the purchase of the farm and barn, just as I doubt that current and future residents will regret saving Treasure as green space. If we fail, I believe that something of inappropriate scale and density will be built to loom above our town.

The Council is not trying to scare anyone. Just take a look around. The most inhospitable and unlikely terrain can be, and is being, developed daily. If Treasure Hill comes at a high price in order to save us from deforestation of the hillside, years of traffic issues, construction issues, noise abatement issues and over-population issues then so be it.

I plan to vote YES on the Bond in November and encourage everyone else to do the same. SAVE OUR GREEN SPACE.

Margaret Hilliard

Park City

Primary winner thanks supporters

Editor:

Thank you, fellow Parkites, for voting on Tuesday in our primary election. I'm thrilled to be your Democratic candidate for District 26.

Like many of you, I hoped that our other Park City candidate — Jack Rubin — would win his Republican primary. It was a pleasure to talk with Jack, attend events and debates with him, and to see a reasonable conservative running for office here in Utah. I hope that the enthusiasm he generates among voters in the District carries through to November.

I have a special thank you for all the volunteers, donors, and supporters who helped me over the last three months. I appreciate you and look forward to working with you from here. I intend to turn your support into a win in November and can do so, but not without expanding my base. I need the support of the entire Wasatch Back. I need Republicans, Democrats, and independents who are interested in having a reasonable Democrat representing the District to get involved. We must have a legislator from the Wasatch Front win this race: the alternative is unacceptable.

During the next four months, my campaign will work with voters across the District. I bring to the race a focus on health, the environment, and a detailed understanding of the varied economies and communities in the District. I am also ready to work with people of all backgrounds in order to represent not just those of you in Summit County, but all of our neighbors throughout the District.

Thank you again, Park City!

Eileen Gallagher

Utah Senate District 26 candidate

Historic Home Tour was a success once again

Editor:

The Park City Historical Society & Museum's 21st annual Historic Home Tour last Saturday was once again a huge success! Of course, we couldn't have done it without a lot of help and support from so many people. Some thank-yous are in order.

First of all, to our wonderful homeowners who generously opened their historic homes for the tour, with a special shout-out to homeowner Peg Bodell who every year provides the wonderful original art that graces the covers of our program. What fun everyone had peeking inside your lovely old homes and buildings. You owners are the backbone of the Historic District and deserve a big thank you from the entire community. Also, to our numerous and tireless volunteers. It takes a lot of manpower to plan, host, and provide docents for this event. You are the glue that holds our organization together and we couldn't do it without you.

Thank you so much to our Presenting Sponsors: Jones Waldo Attorneys, and the Park City Chamber/Bureau. These two generous businesses have graciously supported our organization year after year. And kudos too to all our loyal home sponsors who helped underwrite the event.

A big special thanks to Fletcher's on Main who hosted our thank-you reception in their own historic building. The ambiance, food and beverages were first class and a perfect ending for our homeowners, sponsors and volunteers.

And, lastly, thank you to all of you who attended the Historic Home Tour. Thank you for loving our historic buildings as much as we do.

Sandra Morrison

Park City Historical Society & Museum

Latin Music Festival can't be missed

Editor:

Our town is missing out. Monday, July 2, marks the end of the Latin Music Festival put on by Mountain Town Music in combination with grants from Utah Arts and the National Endowment from the arts. The music is spectacular, family friendly and it will WOW you. This evening we heard the Venezuelan Magic Harp and a few weeks ago Rhumba Libre Band. July 2 is the final night at City Park with Desafio show.

Come on out PC! It's terrific.

Cristine Carson

Park City