Letters: Readers weigh in on race for Summit County Council





Stevens has experience and perspective

I support Malena Stevens for Summit County Council Seat C. Malena has proven herself as a dedicated, thoughtful and engaging leader in Summit County. I got to know Malena last year when we worked together on the Leadership Park City wildfire preparedness and prevention project. Throughout that important project, Malena consistently demonstrated her talent as a communicator and a problem-solver, as well as her selfless commitment to the community, volunteering to serve on every aspect of the project. Malena’s service as a Summit County planning commissioner and her involvement as a member of the Kimball Junction Master Plan Committee, the Newpark Design Review Committee, and the Affordable Housing Task Force give her the experience to address some of the most significant issues facing our county today — growth, traffic and affordable housing. Malena’s professional experience as the executive assistant to the Park City chief of police and victim advocate coordinator and her related experience with the Summit County Domestic Violence Coalition, the Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Summit County Behavioral Assessment Committee give her a breadth of knowledge that extends far beyond budget and management and have given her a deep understanding of how issues such as violent crime, mental illness and drug addiction can profoundly affect the lives of Summit County residents. In short, Malena has the experience and the perspective to help propel our community forward and she will have my vote on June 30.

David Kottler

Summit Park

Harte has leadership we need

My wife and I have been members of the Summit County community for over 40 years, one of us always involved in one organization or another. I have worked operationally around the globe and at the center of our national security. Having interacted with strong and competent leaders, it becomes apparent when the quiet professionals come on the scene. Canice Harte is cut from the professional mold of competent leadership. After leaving the U.S. Marine Corps, Canice went on to the business world, leading business development teams for many of the well-known outdoor brands we all use every day.

Fourteen years ago, Canice and his wife, Katy, moved to Summit County to make their home and raise a family. He founded and ran two successful companies, one after the other, here employing a couple dozen locals. An avid outdoor enthusiast, his idea of a nice stretch of the legs is an ultra off-road marathon or adventure race. Returning from the wilderness he immediately switches back into business mode without having missed a beat. For the last seven years, Canice has contributed his expertise to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission while supporting numerous other community and youth sports initiatives.

Canice joined the Park City Rotary Club, rising in short order to be our local president and assistant governor for Utah Rotary. A couple of years ago some of us came together to found Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue, a nonprofit organization solely focused on supporting the health, safety and well-being of our volunteer team and those it serves. At the first mention of this new organization, Canice stepped up to help in any way possible. He is amazingly effective as a board member and representing us in the wilderness with the team.

Everyday we see examples of how local and county governments are the foundation upon which our nation is built and sustained. These positions are not learning laboratories or resume builders. They are where operational leaders make the tough decisions and accept the responsibilities that will enable our survival.

Canice is a professional leader and valued team member. Years of selfless service and experience, competent skills and the physical endurance most of us can only envy defines the leadership Summit County needs in these very difficult times.

Kevin McCarthy

Park City

We need Stevens’ strong voice

I am voting for Malena Stevens for Summit County Council. I hope you will too!

Certainly we are in challenging times related to the coronavirus pandemic. Our community safety, economic uncertainty and a managed approach to growth are critical issues moving forward. We need to continue with a strong Summit County Council.

Malena’s background in government budgeting, social services and mental health will serve us well. She is the executive assistant to the Park City chief of police. Malena has a front-row seat to our community. Her work as a victim advocate coordinator gives her insight and thoughtfulness to our community.

Malena has served and volunteered on countless boards — Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, Newpark design review, affordable housing task force, Summit County Domestic Violence Coalition, Leadership Class 25, women in leadership … to name a few.

Malena is hard working, dedicated and very bright. She’s a good listener and digs in to find solutions. Malena is already involved in so many pressing issues to our community, let’s give her a seat on the council to serve us well. Summit County Council needs her strong voice and commitment to our community. Please vote for Malena for Summit County Council.

Marion Boland

Park City

Stevens is right choice

Malena Stevens is the right choice for the Summit County Council. Her longstanding experience and leadership in both government and nonprofits makes her uniquely qualified to be our next councilmember. She has served two terms on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, including as chairperson. During this time, she has demonstrated a high level of collaboration while working through many challenging development projects. We have always found her willing to listen to individual concerns, while being fair-minded to all persons involved. Leaders with these types of skills are especially needed now, during these times of change and uncertainty. Malena has demonstrated the ability to lead projects from start to finish, while adapting to the inevitable changes that occur. She coordinated the hugely popular Utah Lecture Series, which saw strong attendance and engagement — especially among our seniors. She has been a member or led such diverse organizations as the affordable housing task force, domestic violence coalition, suicide prevention coalition, and Park City municipal women in leadership. We encourage everyone to learn more about Malena Stevens’ numerous contributions to our community, and to support her candidacy for the Summit County Council.

Douglas and Rebecca Wood

Park Meadows