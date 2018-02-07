Letters: Resident calls for open dialogue about Woodward Park City action-sports camp

Reader has concerns about Treasure deal

Editor:

I applaud Stephen Streamers' guest editorial in the Park Record. I would like to expand on his thoughts.

First, we should not put our blind trust in politicians to do what we want them to. For example, giving away $6 million dollars to a developer by taking it from the main street improvement project was a mistake. In addition, if Treasure was initially approved for 400,000 square feet, how could it grow to more than double that? It is not the city's responsibility to see that a project is profitable. Rather the developer needs to live within the constraints of the initial approval and the Planning Department follow the rules.

Second, I agree completely with Stephen that we should not vote to spend $64 million dollars and leave the development rights open. If the land is purchased, the development rights should be eliminated. If it is purchased as "open space" is should remain open with ZERO development, even low-income housing.

Third, as a full-time Park City resident for over 18 years, I continue to be frustrated with the continual increase in taxes to pay for additional infrastructure for the resorts, events, and the hospitality industry. As Stephen said, why not have taxes and fees associated with expansions be directly assigned to those who the infrastructure benefits. For example, as Deer Valley expands there will be more of a demand for workers and affordable housing. If DV adds 500 employees, why not make them build, on their dime, "affordable housing."

Sure, this will limit the expansion of Park City, bigger is not always better — just look at the existing traffic and parking situation.

Victor Janulaitis

Park City

Author wows in Park City

Editor:

Little Park City sure has a lot to offer. I had the distinct pleasure of seeing Anne Lamott recently at the Eccles — 90 minutes of laughter and wow. Of course she was speaking directly to me, as she does in all her books. She identifies all my failings by giving similar examples in her own life. Then she shows ways she has forgiven herself, and, in turn, the road to forgiving myself as well. Of course she is one of my best friends.

Another four hours would have made me even happier. I had her sign a book I'd bought there (thank you, Dolly's) just so I could look into her eyes. Except for the hair, of course, she looks just like the rest of us — maybe like all of us! Nice.

Araby Leary

Park City

Exit delay in parking garage was a pain

Editor:

We had dinner downtown and then attended the Drifters at the Egyptian, which was great! I did notice the town was packed. What gives? Bad snow and the town looked very busy.

It was my first opportunity to use the paid parking in the covered garage. Getting in was no problem. Pull up, push the button take your ticket, then park. I noticed the many signs telling me to pay for the parking before leaving the lot. Leaving was another story! We left out of the upper exit and it took us forever to get out. It seems that every 4th or 5th vehicle exiting had issues getting the bar to come up so they could leave. There was quite a line waiting to get out because of this issue and of course once your in the line you are trapped. I particularly enjoyed the big black pickup who could not make the gate work and the driver was spouting profanities out his window about how he had a business in Park City and paid $400 dollars for his pass and it doesn't work. Finally a young lady behind him got out of her vehicle and went up and did something that allowed the gate to come up and the black pickup to leave. Many vehicles had this issue minus the profanity. A couple had to have drivers behind them come up and assist. When it was our turn we put our paid ticket in, the gate open and we left. No big deal. Perhaps this process should be observed and used as an intelligent test that you have to pass before you can come back to Park City. I'm not sure what all the exit issues were about, but I won't be parking there again due to the exit delay.

James Hulse

Park City

Open dialogue about Woodward needed

Editor:

The long-brewing move to create "Woodward Sports Complex" (a facility for winter sports training) near the Gorgoza tubing hill on Kilby Road has taken a distressing turn: The development, as described in Woodward documentation provided to the County Planner for project approval, includes a lighted chairlift that extends to within 150 feet of Pinebrook residents' homes, meaning that bright lights will obscure the night sky for hundreds of Pinebrook citizens, not to mention issues from snowmaking, noise, and traffic associated with the project.

And it's not just Pinebrook. Residents of Jeremy Ranch, Timberline and Summit Park will be impacted. Indeed, every Park City resident who travels home on I-80 (and visitors) will be confronted with an array of blinding lights as their first impression of our mountain home. All of this would happen in a peaceful corner of our community; rich with trails, pines, wildlife from Toll Canyon … and starry nights.

Of course, the people of Pinebrook support the development of winter sports training in our town. But this process now seems to be minimizing serious issues that will affect not only Pinebrook residents, but also the entire Park City community.

We ask for an honest and open dialogue to address our concerns. Solutions are certainly possible; for example, locating the chairlift well below the apex of the flat-topped ridge would alleviate many potential problems, with minimal degradation to Woodward's experience. A sincere and open effort to address traffic concerns in an already crowded intersection, preserving natural corridors and pedestrian access, along with noise abatement and responsible hours of operation, would help to preserve Park City's unparalleled quality of life.

This is an issue for all of us. Please help your community by making your voices heard: Contact the Summit County Council to let them know your opinion.

Michael Bush

Park City