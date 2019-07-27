Letters: Rude riders on Park City’s trails need an attitude adjustment

Enough with rude riders

One of the most amazing things about Park City is our trail system. It weaves through out our community and brings joy, contentment and health to most of its users. Families, school groups, corporate gatherings and individuals are out using this incredible asset on a daily basis. Yet recently the level of RUDE has soared despite the joy the trails bring us.

I hate to point fingers but a very large percentage of comments, a vast majority, seems to be about mountain bikers. Mountain Trails Foundation held the 23rd running of the Jupiter Peak Steeplechase two weeks ago and we had an incredible number of complaints from participants that bikers shouted all sorts of vile obscenities at them during the race. Not only is that rude, especially while a person is participating in an event, this event is also a fundraiser to support the trails. I had one participant tell us she loved the event but would never do it again because of the bikers. Even non-event encounters are happening more often and with more rudeness. Given the community pride most of us feel about the Park City trails I find this downright embarrassing.

The solution to RUDE: I’m not really sure. If you live here, stop it now, it is total BS. If you are visiting, please take the time to familiarize yourself with local etiquette even though I’m sure being RUDE is not part of your home etiquette. Everybody goes to the trails to get away from everyday stresses, don’t make it worse, enjoy those folks you encounter and help make the world just a little bit better of a place. RUDE is not cool! Try 10 seconds of kindness: slow down, smile, be safe. That’s all it takes.

Get involved now

We’ve all seen the climate impacts that are affecting Utah now. Whether it’s the declining watershed, the record number of summer days above 100 degrees every year, or the climbing pollution in the Salt Lake Valley, it’s hard not to notice how we are digging ourselves deeper into a bigger problem. To the skeptical reader, these issues might not seem that important, but we’re already seeing appreciable impacts on our primary economies: diminished snowpack has hurt the skiing industry, and it’s nye on impossible to find a farmer who doesn’t believe our environment is getting drier.

As a recent graduate, I’m hard-pressed to meet anyone from my generation who isn’t concerned about raising children in this environment, who isn’t growing more and more frustrated by the politicization of our natural world. Now more than ever, we are called to bridge our divides to search for sustainable climate solutions within our local communities.

Fortunately, there are many in our community that want to discuss making this world livable, many who are aware that we can’t leave our fate up to the federal government or wishful thinking.

Consider attending the mayors town hall hosted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Wasatch Back Chapter to discuss action plans for air quality improvements and climate solutions on Wednesday, July 31, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library.

Mayors Andy Beerman of Park City, Celeste Johnson of Midway, and Kelleen Potter of Heber will be joined by Dr. Chip Oscarson, a BYU professor of humanities, Dr. Logan Mitchell, a University of Utah professor of atmospheric science, and Mia Vinding, a student climate activist.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a non-partisan, nonprofit, grassroots organization founded on shared values and committed to exploring climate solutions beyond the political divide. Please, get involved before the most devastating consequences rear their head.

Candidate clarifies comments

The article The Park Record published following Tuesday’s City Council candidate event under the online headline “Park City Council contestants outline S.R. 248, housing stands at an election forum” mentions my “questioning the need to develop an arts and culture district in Park City…” I would like to put that in context with the rest of my statement. Yes, I have questions, but they have nothing to do with the value of arts and culture as the backbone of a strong and inclusive community, and everything to do with the city’s planning for this new area as a tourist destination.

The location and size of this parcel represents an incredible opportunity to further all of the city’s critical priorities … by adding 200 or more affordable, energy efficient rental dwellings and locally owned businesses to those already existing adjacent to the project, to create a vibrant, diverse neighborhood stretching from Park Avenue through Prospector Square, with almost all necessary services (buses, banks, supermarkets, restaurants, hardware store, PC InstaCare, City Park to name just a few) within short walking distances … and Main Street a bus stop away.

I support the Sundance Institute and Kimball Arts Center as anchors, as well as the programming they will bring. I would advocate for city-developed work/show space for local artists and display of their work interspersed throughout the district. But I can’t think of a better place to create a balanced neighborhood with the kind of live/work/shop opportunities that will be difficult to establish elsewhere.

I believe the highest and best use of this land, for the long-term good of Park City and in adherence to the city’s critical priorities, is as a true socio/economic balanced, art-centric, local-oriented, affordable urban neighborhood … front and center, not as a backdrop to another tourist destination. And, if designed creatively, I have no doubt visitors will come and enjoy it for the community it is.

