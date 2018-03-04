Letters: Runners in Park City must also obey road laws

Runners must also obey road laws

Editor:

I recently had the unpleasant experience of being yelled at in Smith's parking lot by a runner who felt I should've yielded to him as I exited the roundabout on Ute Blvd heading towards Smith's. The runner in question, without breaking his stride to consider traffic, began crossing Uinta Way from the Vessel Kitchen side of the road towards the backside of Smith's. The runner was still inside of long median crosswalk that divides the northbound and southbound lanes of Uinta Way as I entered the intersection. Since the runner was in a safe position out of the roadway and not in my lane of travel, I made the decision to continue through the intersection, much to his disapproval.

Utah Code 41-6a-1002 "Pedestrian's right-of-way — Duty of pedestrian" clearly states that pedestrians only have the right-of-way in a crosswalk if they are already in the lane of travel of oncoming traffic, or if the vehicle's path will be a danger to the pedestrian. Neither of these conditions was met in the incident above. The law is written this way since it is often unsafe for vehicles to come to a sudden stop to allow someone to cross the street that hasn't verified that the intersection is clear of traffic. I would argue that the exit of a busy roundabout at a high traffic time is a perfect example of this.

As an avid runner myself, I do a great job of yielding to pedestrians crossing streets. In this instance I decided to not risk being rear-ended by yielding to a runner that irresponsibly ran into a busy intersection without making sure traffic was clear.

I urge runners to know and obey the rules of the road to do their part in keeping our roads safe.

Recommended Stories For You

Seth Dromgoole

Park City

Thanks to generous Parkites

Editor:

Each month breast cancer survivors from Utah and all over the country relax and enjoy each other's company in the lovely confines of Park City homes. Park City residents graciously donate their homes to Image Reborn Foundation so that women who have battled the ravages of breast cancer can be pampered for a free weekend in beautiful Park City.

Image Reborn Foundation provides no-cost renewal retreats for any woman who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer. Survivors are treated to a weekend of relaxation, massages, facials, yoga, gourmet meals and the opportunity to enjoy the company of other women who appreciate their unique cancer journey. Retreats accommodate 8-10 women.

Image Reborn Foundation's success in serving over 3,000 breast cancer survivors since its inception in 1998 is due to the kindness of Park City residents, and we want to thank all those who have graciously donated their homes. If you are interested in donating your home, please contact Image Reborn Foundation at (801) 679-3065.

Faye Keller

Image Reborn Foundation

The push to save farm continues

Editor:

Thanks to a whole lot of community support, the Summit Land Conservancy and the Osguthorpe family leapt a huge hurdle this week. The Conservancy is able to make its $2.5 million down payment, and we now have a year to raise the final dollars needed to save the farm. In fact, so many donations came in this week, that we're happy to announce that we "only" need $2.9 million more.

That's still a big job.

But now it's time to take a moment to pause and celebrate. Let's cheer for 7-year old Tenneson Klein who donated all of his money then offered to eat broccoli every day in March to encourage others to donate. Let's applaud the neighborhood groups who worked tirelessly to circulate information and encourage donations. Let's say happy birthday to 10-year old Ashley Tettelbach who organized her birthday party into a hot-cocoa sale to raise money for the farm. Let's thank over 400 individuals who donated so that we could make the down payment this week.

For 20 years this community has recognized that if we want to save the open spaces that we cherish, we must band together and buy them. These shared landscapes, from Round Valley to Bonanza Flat and the many paths and trails that connect them, connect us to this place and to each other.

This story isn't really about money. It's about who we are. We know who we are because we are connected here, grounded. We are the people who will save this farm.

Cheryl Fox

Summit Land Conservancy executive director

Idea to develop golf course is laughable

Editor:

Hahahahahahahaha… in reading the front page article in Wednesday's paper about eliminating 9 holes of the golf course in lieu of development, I truly thought I was looking at the April fools edition, then I realized I was a month early.

Aye Karumba.

Teri Whitney

Park City