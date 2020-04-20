Letters: Safety net providers like People’s Health Clinic need community’s help





Funding is critical for clinic

In normal times, People’s Health Clinic provides regular health services to some 5,000 uninsured individuals and their families, patients who rely on the clinic as a safety net for a range of medical, vision, dental and behavioral health services. However, in these unprecedented times free and charitable clinics across the state are experiencing unexpected financial burdens related to COVID-19, putting additional strain on already limited budgets. Funding is critical for our clinic to continue providing vital health care for thousands of Summit and Wasatch county residents. We are extremely grateful for the community support and hope it serves as a model for others to follow throughout the state. Free and charitable clinics across the state are facing the immediate threat of a pandemic that is likely to hit their patients — the lower-income, uninsured and chronically ill — particularly hard. At the same time they face volunteer and personal protective equipment shortages, canceled fundraisers and the prospect of an increased demand for their services as the economy weakens and more people lose their jobs.

Safety net clinics are the only source many in Summit and Wasatch counties have to receive critical health care. Those needs can’t be put on hold, and it’s so important that operations continue during this time. I cannot begin to tell you how important funding is at this time. Funding will allow us to maintain our essential employees and continue to see patients in need of our services. To learn more, make a gift, or express an interest in volunteering, visit peopleshealthclinic.org.

Beth Armstrong

Support Local Journalism Donate



People’s Health Clinic executive director

Protect endangered species

With all the congressional drama happening in Washington, I don’t want to forget about one of our most fundamental environmental laws: the Endangered Species Act. Passed practically unanimously in 1973 during the Nixon administration, the Endangered Species Act protects our imperiled plants, wildlife and habitat and recognizes that they “are of esthetic, ecological, educational, historical, recreational, and scientific value to the Nation and its people,” according to the Act’s preamble.

Let’s add economic value to that list. According to a 2017 report by the Outdoor Industry Association, the outdoor recreation economy generates $887 billion in consumer spending, 7.6 million jobs, $65.3 billion federal tax revenue and $59.2 state & local tax revenue. Yet, without clean habitats and biodiversity, we wouldn’t have the privilege to enjoy the prosperity that comes from the recreation industry.

Right now, some members of Congress are promising to gut the Endangered Species Act to make way for fossil fuel development in critical habitat areas, including our public lands. We need the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws to protect our disappearing wildlife and public lands. Our senators should protect the Endangered Species Act.

Nancy Lasley

Jeremy Ranch

What about Trump’s whoppers?

How many letters has Mr. Redkey (It pays to do your homework, Park Record, April 11-14) written to Trump chastising his lack of homework, along with his apparent fondness for lying? It would be asking way too much for him to nag about all 17,000-plus lies, but a few of the really big whoppers might deserve some attention. I wonder.

Nick Wright

Canyons Village

A leadership vacuum

“My authority is total.”

These are the recent words of a man who is flailing in the public spotlight to save himself. This pandemic that has settled itself into this country has highlighted the leadership vacuum that, to those of us who have been paying attention, has been apparent over the previous three years. With a general election inching closer, however, we are witnessing what populist con men do best when pressure is applied: They buckle like a tin can being stomped on.

I recently watched the farce that is the daily White House COVID-19 briefing and after they screened a Donald Trump rally video paid for with taxpayer funds, this president refused to answer a simple question of what his administration did with the time it claims it bought to prepare for this pandemic. He scowled and shrieked at the press pool, unable to promptly think of an alibi during this time as if he was being grilled by police in a criminal investigation.

This is a man who is more concerned about the ratings his briefings get rather than the scores of dead Americans due to this virus. He is more focused on playing the savior of this country rather than getting to work and being a leader. He is more focused on throwing around more nonsense “fake news” labels rather than being open and honest with the American people during a time of unprecedented crisis. The orange makeup is rubbing off this president to reveal a deluded, callous, incompetent and greedy man desperately gasping for air as he drowns in his own orange pool of lies and deceit.

The entire country can finally see what happens when you vote for a clown. You get a circus.

Kent Bonacki

Salt Lake City

Another bigoted liberal agenda

The current crisis is hard on all of us in the local community.

It’s nice to be able to meet socially in limited capacity, with the social distancing of no less than 6 feet observed.

This we did in the parking lot in Park Meadows with our neighbors.

Then along comes Ms. Busybody, someone obviously with too much time on her hands, (even now) who after photographing the gathering from a distance then went on that favored forum of the bigoted activist, Facebook, to denigrate actions of the people involved.

She implied we were being irresponsible by willfully ignoring the guidelines and not maintaining the required 6 feet separation.

Well as her photo showed, the spacing is clearly 6 feet-plus, with those sitting next to each being husband and wife.

We all need to pull together to get through these difficult times. What we don’t need is another bigoted liberal driving their own agenda without any regards to the facts.

Andrew Morphett

Park City

A vital source of information

With the technology available to basically all of us, one might ask, “How important is the Park Record to Park City and the rest of Summit County?”

As most know, information is available with cellphones/computers/TVs. With the addition of cable news and talk shows, it is very common to hear varied opinions especially on politics. In the days of yesteryear, the information we received from noted newscasters was the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Oh how times have changed.

Today, if one questions the information they see/hear on cable news, it is very difficult for the local folks to disagree or agree on that information. Thus, incorrect information is assumed to be correct.

With a local newspaper, the population can question information by meeting with those in charge. What a novel idea. You actually get to talk live with someone rather than listening to voicemail, etc.

The Park Record has been a vital source of local information for Park City and Summit County for 140-plus years. Whether it’s politics, education, religion, police or just “what’s happening in our community,” the newspaper has been the source we can depend on for providing correct, up-to-date information.

With the situation facing our businesses, once things have re-opened, there will be an urgent need to get the word out to potential customers. Your options might be a sign in the door, word of mouth, radio/TV/internet, or someone standing on the street corner flipping a sign. Our local newspaper is the best way to tell our community you are open for business. With the Park Record, you can be creative or utilize their talented staff. Before the virus hit our community, the Park Record provided thousands of readers with articles concerning local and state interests. How many people will see your ad that you are open for business using a sign on your door? Get the word out to the community that you are ready to serve by using “your” local newspaper.

HC Knight

Park City

Sending a virtual hug to Park City

I just wanted to thank The Park Record and its talented writers during these difficult times, keeping us informed and entertained. We have especially enjoyed Red Card Roberts (“The Quarantine Chronicles”) and More Dogs on Main (“Nevermind the apocalypse”) but even the news content, like the headliner 91-year-old celebrating her birthday with a drive-through birthday bash. When our Easter trip for Hawaii was canceled, our backup plan was to drive out to our second home in Park City (one we hope to make our permanent home). At first I rationalized that I could jump in and help, as I already have my Utah medical license, but of course we did the responsible thing and stayed here in California. I was selfishly wishing for just a few more runs this winter, anywhere in Utah, and was initially bummed about the ski resorts and then realizing the terrible effects on restaurants and so many businesses closing and leaving so many unemployed. The paper has done an excellent job with the economic analysis and delineating the far-reaching effects of the virus.

Luckily, my husband got me a Park Record print subscription this past year, so every few days I can get my Park City fix from the mail. We have also had our own “taste” of Park City, working our way through some Heber Valley cheese and our freezer with lamb sausage from Morgan Valley. Unfortunately, we just polished off our last loaf of Red Bicycle bread so we sure are hoping we can return this summer, or sooner.

Hang in there, Park City! Sending a big virtual hug to a wonderful community.

Mary Kaye Ashkenaze

Laguna Niguel, California