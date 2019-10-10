Letters: Secure the Kamas Valley’s future by voting for South Summit schools bond

Help secure the future

Editor:

Today, we canceled our streaming cable service — which turned out easier than expected. In our stage of life — as we prioritize expenses during a reduced income retirement, it is part of an ongoing process. We could have found other savings, but we felt this act would have an indirect benefit for our kids and grandchildren’s educational future. Like many choices — we will adapt, but not on this expense, which incidentally cost about a dollar a day.

To meet our overwhelming student growth, South Summit School District’s board approved a referendum for the upcoming November election. Approval would expand school capacity by building a new high school and spreading loads throughout the other schools. The options were numerous, and every one of them had positives and negatives, yet after considerable study and debate, this one turned out best. We remain fortunate that the district has no debt, and primary homeowners account for less than one-fourth of its overall tax base.

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin: “(Our) investment in education always pays the highest returns.” Our future and its jobs depend upon our children’s intellect, their drive to improve society, as well as community security and commerce. Investing in education pays back at rates far superior to any other investment.

Still, we have been down this road before — we learned there is nothing about this which improves with time and delay. Our population will increase, and construction prices will always rise, especially in Summit County. I understand how it would be nice to return to how things used to be, with a smaller population and fewer school demands, but let us be real.

For an average home in Kamas Valley, this effort will cost about a dollar a day. The majority of homes will be much less. How many futures could you save for $20 to $30 a month? Let us all secure our future by securing our children’s future.

In the end — it always boils down to a sacrifice, which is never easy. As adults, we can step up now, and make this sacrifice, or we can wait and force our children to make a much larger sacrifice!

For more information, visit ssummit.org and follow Friends of South Summit Schools on Facebook or Instagram. Please vote YES!

Doug and Diane Evans

Friends of South Summit School District

A cleaner community

Editor:

Park City and Summit County are a little cleaner after two events late last month: The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) event and Dumpster Days.

Thank you to the community for bringing their hazardous materials at to the Household Hazardous Waste event and their household waste to Dumpster Days. By doing this, you helped to keep hazardous materials and waste out of our landfill, protecting our local watershed. The 2019 Spring and Fall HHW events would not be possible without the support of Summit County, Park City Municipal Corporation, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, Recycle Utah and the Sunrise Rotary Club. Special thanks to the crew working the event from Sunrise Rotary, Summit County Sheriff, Summit County Landfill, Recycle Utah, and to Wasatch Bagel for donating breakfast.

Missed Dumpster Days? The last one of the year is Oct. 24 – 26 for Summit County residents. In addition to household waste, we will also be collecting e-waste for free those days, thanks to Dell Technologies.

Carolyn Wawra

Recycle Utah executive director

Rhodes would serve Parkites well

Editor:

I have only known Deanna Rhodes for three years but can say I have never been as impressed by anyone as much in so short a timespan. Deanna works — all of the time. She strives to give back to and make a contribution to our community, and has succeeded. She has worked in and led a number of non-profit and community organizations in Park City and Summit County, including Park City Community Foundation, Sundance Institute, The Road Home, People’s Justice Forum and Planned Parenthood, among others. Deanna is knowledgeable about the issues facing Park City in the areas of growth and managing that growth to preserve our small town way of life, while allowing for our economy to prosper. All of the people of Park City would be well served having Deanna on the City Council.

Leonard E. McGee

Snyderville Basin

What gives with the cows?

Editor:

Amazon rain forest or grasslands? Clean or clogged arteries? Snow or sirloin?

Is burning the Amazon rainforest for the purpose of creating cattle pastures good for the environment? After the flames are gone, aren’t the Brazilians ultimately just improving soil health? Can the same be said for McPolin Farm? I hope it seems easy for all Parkites to see fault in Brazil’s logic. However, “confirmation bias” is the very strong tendency people have to embrace and/or incorrectly correlate information that supports their beliefs and reject facts that contradicts them.

First, the Commander and Chief of Chest Crackers (cardiologist), Dr. Kim Williams, when asked why he chooses a plant based diet said “I don’t mind dying, I just don’t want it to be my fault.” The leading cause of death (23.5% of all deaths) in the U.S. is preventable heart disease (CDC 2017). Preventable! — meaning a hand to mouth choice of saturated fat consumption is optional. Secondly, grazed and confused? “… Cattle fed on grass release more greenhouse gas emissions than they are able to offset through soil carbon sequestration” (2017 University of Oxford report). And, the livestock industry is responsible for around 15% of global human-caused greenhouse gas emissions (Animal Feed Science & Technology, June 2011). Lastly, Allan Savory, Gabe Brown and others started with poor soil and chose a combination/rotation of plants and animals to improve soil health. Sadly, Mr. Savory killed over 10,000 elephants to get over his “confirmation bias” to find his new truth about the plant-animal-soil relationship. But, is “desertification” of the McPolin Farm an existing condition to be corrected through Brown’s Daikon radish/multispecies cover crop rotation practices, or if left untouched or even “seeded” would it revert back to a thriving undisputed carbon consumer of aspen and pine forest as seen in the native adjacent lands of the farm?

Leadership choices have led to net zero energy goals, electric buses and abandoning plastic bags so what gives with the choice to fart and burp methane gas?

Nicholas Miller

Park City

An overall success

Editor:

Habitat for Humanity’s 9th annual Overall Ball Gala was a wonderful evening to celebrate and raise funds in support of our mission to empower local families with home ownership opportunities. This year’s event, held at Park City Mountain’s beautiful Legacy Lodge, was especially notable as it came on the heels of the groundbreaking of our first two homes in Silver Creek Village. The funds raised during the Sept. 13 fundraiser will go directly toward these new builds. This is an exciting start for the first phase, and 24 additional homes will follow in the same community.

I’d like to express my eternal gratitude to Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise Foundation, an incredible supporter of our organization. They have helped us demonstrate what powerful teamwork and community can accomplish. As the premier “Legacy Builder” sponsor of our Overall Ball Gala, EpicPromise plays a critical role in supporting Habitat’s homeownership programs and strategic growth initiative towards increased housing production.

Thank you so much to the businesses, guests and volunteers who made the gala a tremendous success and an evening to remember. It was a special treat to have cast and crew members from Paramount’s TV series “Yellowstone” on hand lending their enthusiastic support as well as the homeowners who have benefited from our programs. We had a spectacular selection of auction items, and thank all those who donated and placed bids. The evening would not have been possible without our incredible array of devoted sponsors.

I’d also like to thank my fellow Habitat for Humanity board members as well as Habitat’s staff for their vision and dedication to a meaningful, worthwhile mission.

It was a privilege to celebrate with individuals who care deeply about strengthening our community through affordable housing solutions and educational programs that support homeowners. Thank you again, and I can’t wait to do it again next year after these first two homes are completed. When people work together, we accomplish more.

Tom Steinmetz

Habitat for Humanity board treasurer

Compromise needed

Editor:

Your recent editorial on climate change brought back memories of the discussions about climate change when I worked as an engineer in the U.S. Public Health Service at the National Center for Air Pollution Control in the late 1960s. One possibility considered then was that there might be another ice age, like the Little Ice Age from 1300 AD to about 1850 AD and the Dark Ages Cold Period from around 400 AD to 765 AD. In the 1960s we knew about greenhouse gases like CO2, but our focus was on reducing pollutants like nitrogen oxides and particulates. In the past 50 years a lot of progress has been made in reducing pollution in the U.S., and technological advances have also reduced carbon emissions. However, if countries like China and India continue to rapidly increase the use of coal for electrical power, what we do in the U.S. will not be sufficient to offset their increasing carbon emissions no matter how extensive our efforts are.

I hope that the student climate activists praised in your editorial can convince the Chinese and Indians to abandon the use of coal, and I’m glad that they are taking an interest in this complex problem. However, the technical solutions to the climate change problem aren’t things one learns in high school, and the Chinese and Indian elites may be skeptical of the claims of the climate alarmists who have captured the imagination of our students. Our students need to read the scientific studies of the climate skeptics so that they can better understand the debate. For most of the last 8,000 years world temperatures have been dropping while CO2 levels have risen. That fact complicates the discussion on what we should do since it suggests that lowering CO2 may not result in lowered temperatures. It is unlikely that the public will support utter nonsense like the Green New Deal, and virtue signaling proposals to ban the use of plastic bags and plastic straws are unlikely to accomplish much of anything. A political solution that values and respects the opinions of all Americans is needed to solve this difficult problem. Compromises will have to be made by all sides.

F. Joseph Feely, III

Park City

Wholehearted endorsement for Becca

Editor:

We would like to wholeheartedly endorse Becca Gerber for re-election to City Council. Becca brings a fresh perspective that has been essential in bringing attention to community issues faced by working families trying to live and thrive within the Park City community.

In her first term Becca exhibited great determination to dig into all aspects of governance and understand them at multiple levels, to work with her colleagues on the Council to accomplish community goals and to strike out on her own when she feels an issue needs more attention or a better solution. When faced with closed doors, Becca opens them by energizing our community of city officials, nonprofits and businesses to join together in dialogue and develop partnerships to find answers. She works diligently and carefully to balance public dialogue, city strategy and community spending.

Park City is a well managed, safe and beautiful place to raise a family and for many mountain resort towns that would probably equate to success and time to enjoy the fruits of our success. Through her advocacy on issues such as affordable housing, transportation, equity and inclusion, Becca continues to push us to be better and more complete. She still sees an opportunity to honor our mining era heritage when Park City kids grew up experiencing a diversity of thought, ethnicity and socio-economic backgrounds, with opportunities for all to start a business, raise a family and find their own version of success.

Becca continues the legacy of smart, sensible women on the Park City Council; a group that has always helped us find consensus and creative solutions. She’s the City Councilor you don’t have to track down because you’re likely to run into her at the grocery store, our community recreation center, on her bike, at a coffee shop or picking up kids at day care. She’s shown why there should be room at the table for women who balance career, family and leadership by voicing perspectives that represent the backbone of our community.

Becca Gerber has our support for another term, and we hope she has yours too!

Michael Barille and Gail Loveland Barille

Park City

Is Dias best for job?

Editor:

Is it ethical, or legal, to automatically promote Matthew Dias to Park City manager? Is he the only qualified candidate without looking at anyone else? Will he automatically receive a Woodside Park house? Why are no other candidates being considered for such an important position?

Leslie Masters

Snyderville Basin

Becca is a legitimate local

Editor:

For the last six and a half years, I have had the good fortune to count Becca Gerber among my work colleagues and also as a friend. Hiring Becca has turned out to be one of the best decisions I have made. She is intelligent, hardworking, positive and a tremendous team player. She brings a balanced and enthusiastic approach to every undertaking, as well as the ability to build consensus in a world where that can be a daunting challenge.

Becca is a legitimate local who truly loves this community. In her four years as a Councilperson she has brought fresh ideas to the table, and is working hard to make Park City a better place for ALL of its citizens without sacrificing the things we love about our town. I sincerely believe we need at least four more years of Becca’s can-do attitude, her positivity, her outstanding character and her balanced and responsible approach to problem solving.

Greg Ottoson

Heber City

Vote for Ed

Editor:

Park City is incredibly fortunate to have a committed and talented group of citizens willing to serve all of us on the City Council. An open seat has become available due to the retirement of Lynn Ware Peek. Our vote will be for Ed Parigian. Ed has shown incredible tenacity in saving the Library Field and Treasure Hill from development. His background in finance and business will be a nice addition to the council as it faces the complex issues of traffic, affordable housing and related development pressure. Ed will bring both his passion and local knowledge to the council as they make decisions about the future direction of our city. Vote for Ed!

Pam and Niels Vernegaard

Old Town

Riding the coattails

Editor:

Having worked for Park City Municipal for 20 years and recently retired and having been through a few city managers, I am sorry to see Diane Foster leave. I am sure what I tell you below was not Ms. Foster’s fault, but the decision of the mayor and City Council. Even though they say it was amicable it sure was a quick action!

Over the years I have seen and heard of Park City’s best and brightest employees leaving, and those who I talked to who left said Park City is not employee friendly anymore at all. They are too top heavy, such as all they have are managers that don’t have a clue on how to manage what they were hired for. It is usually the people who do the field work who know what is happening, but they are not acknowledged in any way such as salaries, bonuses or any kind of praise. The managers and supervisors seem to get more bonuses and praise when all they are doing is riding on the coattails of who they are supposed to be supervising, even though most do not have a clue of what their employees do.

Workers are the backbone of the city. Without workers Park City would shut down.

Too many chiefs and not enough workers, who are the actual ones who take care of the city.

Paul Jerominski

Pinebrook