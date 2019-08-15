Letters: Seniors are tired of fighting a losing battle in Park City

Seniors need support

Editor:

For more than 15 years the seniors of Park City have been pointing out the need for a continuum care senior living facility in the Park City area.

We have met with the Park City Council and the Summit County Council, attended council meetings, signed petitions, written letters to The Park Record and met with individual council members as well as mayors Dana Williams, Jack Thomas and Andy Beerman — nothing has been done.

We senior citizens are voters and we do vote. We voted in favor of the acquisition of Bonanza Flat and Treasure Hill even though we knew our property taxes would increase and we would probably never reap the benefits of these initiatives. We vote for the good of Park City, whether it is low-cost housing, open space or an arts district. We support the Peace House and other institutions that support our community. We agree all these are necessities that make Park City a better place to live. Why is a continuum care facility for seniors not a necessity here?

You do not hear much from many seniors these days, as many of us have given up. We are tired of fighting a losing battle. Some have or will soon move to the Summit Vista continuum care in Taylorsville or other places for senior care, and others have passed on. Is that what you are waiting for?

I’d like to remind our councils that someday they will have a family member or they themselves may need senior care and might not want to leave the community. Most of us call this our home and would like to have the option to stay here.

We, senior citizens of Park City, do not need any more excuses, we need solutions. That is why we elected you to the city and county councils. Taking care of seniors should be priority, it doesn’t seem to be.

Gerd Holmsen Aguilar

Park City

Instruments of death

Editor:

Mass shootings keep demonstrating the insane duplicity of America’s duel with instruments of death.

Medicines created to relieve human suffering are sometimes misused, resulting in the death of the misuser.

Law enforcement officials throughout the U.S. have spent an enormous amount of tax dollars prosecuting physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers for the deaths caused by misused drugs, even though these products are typically not lethal if used appropriately. Now Summit County officials are suing pharmaceutical companies for the misuse of prescription drugs by consumers.

Guns are created to kill and are sometimes misused, resulting in the death and maiming of numerous innocent people.

Why won’t law enforcement officials hold the gun manufacturers and distributors accountable for these deaths, or for the creation of lethal products? No other industry in America is immune to the consequences of designing, manufacturing and distributing dangerous products. Why should the manufacture and sale of lethal weapons be the least regulated of industries?

If a person needs a prescription to obtain a life-saving drug like penicillin, because this product could be dangerous or misused, why, why, why don’t they need a background check to obtain a lethal weapon?

Beverly Hurwitz

Park City

Little bit of courtesy

Editor:

I was shocked to read the letter to the editor criticizing Charlie Sturgis and Mountain Trails Foundation.

I have run on the trails year-round most days for over 25-years. Hardly a day goes by that my running companions and I don’t marvel over how lucky we are to have such an amazing trail system. Charlie and staff are ALWAYS responsive to any trail issues and do an awesome job in maintaining and expanding the trail system.

Along with some friends awaiting a couple members of our group to finish the Jupiter Steeplechase, we were standing where Charlie was encouraging riders to avoid the trail that racers were coming down. As always, he was courteous and engaging in his comments to the riders.

Charlie is a bike-rider and his criticism of the etiquette of SOME riders is warranted. As he pointed out in his letter to the editor, he is only talking about a small minority of riders — the overwhelming majority of riders are courteous. In fact, we frequently have face-offs on the trails with the runners and bikers each insisting that the other group goes first!

A little bit of courtesy goes a long way. As a community we need to continue to support Charlie Sturgis and the Mountain Trails Foundation.

David Bennett

Park City

Compelled to comment

Editor:

I felt a need to respond to the gentleman who commented on Charlie Sturgis’ opine during the Steeplechase event. As a long-time resident and early builder of the very single-track you ride on every day, I feel compelled to comment. You seem to have forgotten that we (Mr. Sturgis and many others) designed and built the network of trails that you and everyone else uses today. ALL USERS and not just you buddy. This is what sets us apart from “everywhere else.” We have rules, we demand respect and we are nice to each other, period. Clueless people like yourself are the real threat to our trail system. What makes you so special? Why can’t you slow down and yield to runners or hikers or climbing cyclists or those on horses, no matter what? Maybe you should go ride somewhere else. I highly recommend it.

Thank goodness the hand-built, slow-speed and two-direction trails made by hand by me and others that discourages your long-travel bike with 800 millimeter wide handlebars that you are unable pedal uphill on. The corporate sponsored chairlift carrying your lazy butt up to the top so you can run everyone down on the way back to the bottom is the real threat to our trail system, and not the Mountain Trails Foundation director.

Peter Marth

Park City

Inaccurate assertion

Editor:

I’m writing in response to letter titled “New norm is not OK” published in the Aug. 10-13 Park Record. While I agree with the author that bullying is not OK — I must take issue with her assertion that “we do not think of ourselves as a Charlottesville.” The writer asserts that “we appreciate a diversity of backgrounds, religions, ethnicities and socio-economic groups.” I doubt the writer has been to Charlottesville.

In fair disclosure, I lived in Charlottesville for more than 20 years. I can safely say that it is a WAY more diverse community than Park City or even Midway, along every dimension the author calls out. It is the home of a world-class public university, and its residents are comprised of a broad mix of backgrounds, religions, ethnicities and socio-economic groups.

I suspect that the writer has in mind the horrible hate incident that made the national and international news. I’ll point out that, as with many terrible things we’ve seen recently, the perpetrators of such hatred were not from Charlottesville, and brought their bile and crimes there in order to wave them in the face of a liberal-leaning community. Charlottesville was horrified by what happened.

In the spirit of “the new normal is not OK,” I encourage folks to get the facts first and avoid labeling people and communities based on limited information and uninformed opinions. Unfortunately the new normal appears to be the ease with which inaccurate information and uninformed opinion can be characterized as fact.

Ted Forbes

Kamas

Planes, trains and automobiles

Editor:

Wasatch County has planes, trains and loads of automobiles … but no public transportation. And this is having a negative impact on Summit County, especially Park City.

The Jordanelle communities, being built to a possible 7,000 residents, are growing at an alarming pace. The only gas station, grocery store, job source, community, etc. in sight, being in Summit County. The only way for residents near the Jordanelle to access these necessities is by car. Traffic at the corridors and in town will only increase. That is Park City’s future.

It’s way past time for Wasatch County to get their public transportation going and to be sure their commuters use it. This new Wasatch Transit could possibly correlate with Park City/Summit County Transit to create a smoother flow of traffic for us all. It seems the only direction on Wasatch County’s mind is urban sprawl and we have all seen what that brings us.

Plus, emissions know no boundaries. Without Wasatch County having a low-emissions program, Summit County’s investment in open space, trails for walking and biking, electric buses, electric bikes and all things “Save Our Snow” may be a waste of time and a waste of our taxpayer dollars.

While I feel the growth within Park City has been, for the most part, thoughtfully planned and I appreciate Park City Vision 2020 community engagement and the opportunity to shape Park City’s future, this is slightly short sighted.

At this rate, we in Park City will not be the only ones creating the future of our ski town — Wasatch County will. They have such a big impact on us now and will continue to have an influence in shaping our town in the future.

Lines are blurred, twisted, entangled between two counties that have very different visions on controlling climate change and growth management.

These are the things I think about as I ride my bike to the bank, the store, to the post office, etc. Navigating my way through traffic along Kearns Boulevard, trying to do my part to keep our state slogans true: Life Elevated, The Greatest Snow on Earth, This is the Place.

Susan Miller

Prospector