Letters, Sept. 19-22: This is suicide awareness month. Let’s save lives.





Save lives in September

September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.

One action I’m taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.

I lost my father to suicide when I was 14 years old. He was only 33. Then, I lost my best friend to suicide at age 20, just five short years ago. I was almost lost to suicide (but luckily AFSP and resources were easily available to me). We must make suicide prevention resources more available to save lives. We must make it more accessible to everyone. We must have more awareness out there. We must do more. And you can help! Please, I’m begging you, to take action and help as much as you can!

In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.

Together, we #KeepGoing.

Rebecca Palmer

Eagle Mountain

Support Cooke for school board

I am writing in support of Thomas Cooke, a write-in candidate for District 2 for Park City school board.

I have known Thomas since 2009; over these many years, Thomas has shared meaningful, compelling ideas, opinions and initiatives on parenting, coaching, education and community development. We have worked together on youth sports teams, the Community Sport Coalition, soccer and ski clubs, and education and marketing strategies.

He focuses on the greatest needs of a group rather than the needs of any individual, genuinely seeing the “forest through the trees,” whether in the classroom, on the field, in the bottom line or though civic engagement. Based on his exceptional character, competency, compassion and communication, Thomas has earned my highest regard and support for his run for election to the District 2 seat of the Park City school board. Thomas’s priorities and objectives center around the safety and support of the most important stakeholders in our education system — students and teachers. Thomas is a keen and thoughtful listener, respecting, considering and integrating opinions different from and even counter to his own. He would keep this vital dynamic to progress at the heart of his leadership and decision-making, a refreshing change from the current leadership.

Thomas’s honest, practical and caring approach is an asset. He has expressed and shown great concern for the teachers, students and families in the school district and across our community, and his willingness to listen to people’s needs and to seek safe, responsible, transparent and proactive solutions in these unprecedented and epochal times of COVID-19 is commendable and noteworthy — and what our learning community desperately needs over these impending years of significant and profound unknowns.

I will be writing in Thomas Cooke for the Park City school board!

Julie Glusker

Snyderville Basin

Cooke will build alliances

I would like to commend and enthusiastically support Thomas Cooke for choosing to run a write-in campaign for the Park City Board of Education in District 2. Thomas is a well-known entity in our community. He is a longtime Trailside resident, a parent and a concerned, involved citizen. Thomas currently serves on the Planning Commission for the Snyderville Basin. As a community we know he is a thoughtful, respectful, insightful commissioner. He works to build alliances and understand all sides of issues under his consideration.

Thomas will employ the attributes he has and has learned with the Planning Commission to bring together all the stakeholders. Thomas will work to find solutions all sides can support. As is often said, these are unprecedented times. As such, we need exceptional leaders. Thomas Cook is the exceptional leader we need in these exceptional times.

Thomas will bring an empathetic ear and a flexible approach to the very challenging myriad issues the school district is facing — from our facilities needs to the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic. He understands the need to have understanding and compromise in our processes, while maintaining clear channels.

If you live in District 2 — Highland Estates East or West, Park Meadows North, Ranch Place or Snyder’s Mill, write-in Thomas Cooke for the Board of Education in District 2.

Julia Paas

Trailside

The arts are vital

As we head into the last weekend of the Twilight Drive-in at the Utah Olympic Park, I wanted to take a moment to express my immense gratitude to our partners, sponsors and community members who have made the Twilight Drive-in such a tremendous success. By the time we wrap up on Sunday night, we will have hosted a total of 33 film screenings, 2,300 cars and approximately 7,000 happy film lovers! It has been a great honor and pleasure to work with the incredible teams at Dragonfli Media and Utah Olympic Park — and we owe a huge thanks to series sponsors: Buddy Drops, Switchback Sports, Made in Park City, Bill White Restaurant Group and Julie Hopkins, Keller Williams Real Estate.

A huge debt of gratitude is owed as well to our community members, as we would not have been in a position to pull off the Twilight Drive-in without the support that we have received over the past 26 years from our members, donors, film underwriters and grantors — the largest of which is the Summit County RAP Tax. RAP Tax grant funds in particular have given us the support we needed to expand our programming and partnerships over time and put us in a position to not only withstand our extended closure this spring, but creatively reimagine how we engage our community in the cinematic arts this summer. If you love film and appreciate what the Twilight Drive-in has brought to our community, please vote YES on Proposition 21 in November. The arts are vital to the well-being and success of our arts nonprofits in Summit County and your vote to re-authorize this small tax can make a huge difference over the next 10 years.

Katharine Wang

Park City Film executive director