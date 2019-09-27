Letters: Songwriting program for Park City students was music to my ears

Music to my ears

The week of Sept. 9 was an amazing week in our Park City schools. That was the week that singer songwriter Steve Seskin brought his Kids Write Songs program to Parley’s Park, Trailside and Jeremy Ranch elementary schools and Ecker Hill Middle School. In each school, Steve guided groups of students through the process of songwriting and by the conclusion of each day the students had composed and performed an original song, unique to their school. Recordings of their songs can be found on Kidswritesongs.org along with original works from over 1,000 other schools that Steve has visited over the life of the program. On Friday night of the week, all four schools joined together at the Eccles Center to share their work in a community celebration hosted by Mr. Seskin.

The support of the host schools (especially the music teachers) and the staff of the Eccles Center is truly appreciated. Generous financial and in-kind support of the Park City Education Foundation, Mountain Town Music and Reah Shoumaker made the whole week possible. Most of all, the enthusiasm and participation of the students involved in Kids Write Songs will be remembered in story and song for a long time to come. Thank you all so much, for your support of our student artists and the craft of songwriting.

Bill McGinnis

Park City

Consider all alternatives

Recently, the Summit County Council limited the input of the residents of Silver Creek to only two options to connect Silver Creek and Bitner Ranch Road and would not consider the input of the neighborhood to a third option under I-80 to the frontage road leading to Home Depot.

Since both of the options being proposed by the Council will have the greatest impact on the lower Silver Creek neighborhood, it would seem clear that all three options should be explored and the residents offered the chance to voice their opinions.

This is especially critical given the fact that the Church Street option would condemn both private and civic property and both options would have significant traffic impacts to the existing residents.

Why won’t our Council consider and study the third option? This is only fair.

Larry Finch

Silver Creek

Cleaner and greener

On Saturday, Recycle Utah organized its annual fall Community Cleanup. Over 80 people participated including a record turnout of students from both the Winter Sports School and Park City High School.

As one of the volunteers I want to thank Recycle Utah and all the participants making our community cleaner and greener. When it comes to our environment together we can all make a difference.

David Nicholas

Park City

Give Gerber another four years

I urge everyone to get out to vote, no matter who you vote for. When you do go out to vote for City Council members, I urge you to vote for Becca Gerber. I have known Becca for over seven years and would like to make a couple of observations about her.

1. Youth: Becca grew up in Park City and lives here with her young family and has a young person’s perspective — something that has been lacking on the Council in the 30-plus years I have been living here.

2. Committed: Becca is committed to making Park City the best it can be for her family and for all of us.

3. Passionate: Becca truly cares about Park City and its future. She must be passionate if she can go through four years of being on the Council and wants to come back for more! (Have you ever seen one of their meeting information packets?!)

4. Thoughtful: Becca always looks at all sides of a particular issue with no prejudgments as to an answer.

5. Innovative: Becca is willing and eager to look at new solutions from any source whatsoever and work on implementing them.

6. Effective: Becca has a well-deserved reputation for being easy to work with while still focusing on obtaining the best results for our city.

We need people like Becca on the City Council who are willing to take on the enormous challenges facing our city. She has a great track record with her first four years and I think we should all give her another four years.

Dave Sabey

Park Meadows