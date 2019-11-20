Letters: State tax reform effort does not reflect Park City values

Our Park City values

I went to the Utah State Capitol recently to hear what the Republicans are up to when they propose “tax reform” for our beautiful state. I stayed until the bitter end of the hearing to listen to what the public thinks. And you know what I heard? Nobody likes the proposed bill, not even the Republicans.

I heard an educator talk about the kids that go to her school, whose parents cannot afford to put food on the table. She has a budget of $10.81 per student per year to put towards her classroom, and she uses that meager amount to buy breakfast for her kids who would otherwise go hungry. And the Legislature is looking to further reduce funding for our schools, while Utah is already 51st in the nation for funding per student.

This does not reflect our Park City values or our Utah values.

Here are three things the Legislature is proposing:

• To defund our schools by taking away the earmark for education. They could then give it to oil and gas and other tax breaks for big business.

• To triple the tax on groceries, so that seniors and our working families will continue to struggle to keep food on the table.

• To give an income tax cut that disproportionately benefits the wealthy.

The proposed tax bill is catered to protecting big businesses and lobbyists while taxing those who can least afford it.

Here are my values: I want every kid in Utah to get a great education. I want our working families to be strong and have the means to put food on the table and a roof over their heads. I want to pay my fair share in taxes so that our state remains a great place to live. For everyone.

I encourage everyone to contact your state legislators and let them know what your values are, and where you’d like your tax money to go towards. Tell them they don’t have to rush this process, either, and instead they can take hard votes on taxes in an election year.

Stephanie Dolmat

Pinebrook

Wake up, Park City

Another ski season is upon us with Park City Mountain opening this Friday, marked by the coffee-fueled ski-season kick-off event Wake Up Park City. Not only is Wake Up Park City a fun way to mark the start of ski season, it also offers Parkites a chance to show their love for those in our community whose lives are touched by hunger, hard times and insecurity. For every free cup of coffee claimed at participating Park City coffee shops, Vail Resorts EpicPromise will donate $1 to the Christian Center of Park City. Vail Resorts EpicPromise employee volunteers and CCPC staff and volunteers will also be at each coffee shop collecting shelf-stable items for CCPC.

Each year, roughly 15,000 households right here in Summit and Wasatch counties rely on CCPC to help alleviate food insecurity. As the largest combined food pantry, food drives and donations from events like Wake Up Park City help us to close the hunger gap for our neighbors, friends and family members when times are tough. We are proud to partner with Vail Resorts EpicPromise through Wake Up Park City for the second year. This Thursday, Nov. 21, please take a moment to stop by a participating coffee shop to help support your fellow community members by picking up a free mug of coffee and by dropping off a self-stable food item or two for our food pantry. Together, lets wake up and show some love!

Jessica Bryant

Christian Center of Park City volunteer coordinator