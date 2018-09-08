Letters: Survey needed to determine popularity of Summit Bike Share amid safety concerns

Suggested solutions for homeless are anything but

Editor:

I read with interest Karen Brooks' letter dated Sept. 1 in the Park Record. While I've never considered homelessness an overwhelming problem in our town, undoubtedly it does exist, as she points out, albeit in very small numbers. I agree with her point that a church, city, or privately funded small homeless shelter might be appropriate. However Salt Lake City already has shelters, programs, and education in place to address these problems. The PC police department doesn't pretend the problem doesn't exist here, they relocate the homeless person to one of the nearby facilities that can help them more appropriately than our community has the ability to provide. She also mentions, in one sentence, two things that we can do to help a homeless person that we notice in our area. I couldn't disagree with her more. Let them sleep in their car in our neighborhood for a night or two. I don't think so. Not only is this practice illegal, it's extremely dangerous for the occupants of the vehicle. The car could be hit in the middle of the night. Our winter driving conditions are difficult enough without having to play dodgeball with occupied illegally parked vehicles. Secondly, she suggests "leaving them alone" if they are camping in our mountains, another illegal activity. What happens to the human waste at a homeless camp? And how is food prepared? With fire, that's how. There are a thousand shades of brown in our area right now. Allowing anyone to camp within the city limits is plain stupid, an invitation to an uncontrolled forest fire. Allowing homeless people to camp in our woods is plainly ignorant of the risks involved. The police have a humane protocol for the relocation to a place with proper facilities, of homeless campers In our town. They're not tossing anyone in jail or separating families. Let's let them continue to do their work to keep us all safe, including our homeless brothers and sisters.

Mark Naro

Park City

***

Is e-bike share program really popular?

Editor:

Thanks Mountain Trails for sharing the data you collected on whether E-Bikes should be allowed on our unpaved single-track trails. I hope someone will run a similar survey to evaluate residents' experiences and opinions about Summit Bike Share's electric bike share program.

Recommended Stories For You

There seems to be an assumption that the electric bike share program is popular with residents. Maybe it is, but I and many of my neighbors have serious concerns related to their safety and trail use.

The program is finishing its second summer. Would Mountain Trails or the Park Record be willing to survey citizens so we can see what people think?

David Maxfield

Park City

***

Show your community spirit

Editor

Save the date! On Saturday 9/29 from 9 a.m. to noon Recycle Utah, Park City Municipal and Summit County will host the annual "Pride in Our Community" fall cleanup event. Guests are encouraged to RSVP though "walk ons" are always welcome!

Clean up crews will deploy from three staging areas: the Winter Sports School, Park City High School and City Park (by the Gazebo). Please bring gloves and a pickup stick/grabber (if you have one). Bags and reflective vests will be provided.

Please contact either Mary Closser (mary@recycleutah.org) or David Nicholas (dmn1954@gmail.com) for additional details. Help make our community cleaner and greener — because we can all make a difference!

That is the "spirit" of our community.

David Nicholas

Park City

***

A magical Miners Day

Editor:

This past Monday our community of Park City celebrated its 122nd Miners Day festivities. The Park City Rotary Club is proud to be the host for a weekend of family fun and celebration of our heritage.

Most of all, we are grateful for the support of the event that will bring nearly $50,000 to our local non-profits and the causes they represent.

Miners Day is about our community coming together to have fun with our families. What a great day it was with wonderful weather and a great atmosphere all day long. It was nice to see so many Parkites and visitors together to share all that our town has to offer.

Thank you to all who helped make Miners Day a success from our local Rotarians, the City of Park City and our generous local sponsors.

Our Park City Rotary Club takes great pride in the work we do in Park City through our support of local non-profits and our direct engagement within the community.

We'll look forward to seeing you next Miners Day, Monday, September 2, 2019.

Claudia McMullin

President, Park City Rotary Club

***

Protect a treasured landscape

Editor:

As the former Mayor I can attest to the importance of protecting open space. From the early negotiations, to the vital fundraising campaign that protected Bonanza Flat, I watched a broad community come together to assure its fate as preserved. Armstrong Snow Ranch Pastures is in need of a similar effort.

The current open space bond, if passed, only gets us halfway there. Your donation dollars will determine whether this amazing piece of Park City's heritage is preserved or developed. By donating directly to Utah Open Lands' campaign to save this land, the City will only be paying 18 percent of the fair market value of the conservation easement. This is a huge savings for the City, made possible in part by the tremendous donation being made by the landowning family and the work of Utah Open Lands. Right now the organization has a $625,000 matching grant that will go 100 percent to the land if we as donors and lovers of open space contribute to the effort. The alternative will be development if Utah Open Lands is unable to raise $3,000,000.

We did this for Bonanza; bonded and raised $13 million. We need to do this for Armstrong Snow Ranch Pastures: raise $3 million in private donations. This may well be one of the most significant heirloom agricultural landscapes left unprotected within our city limits. So please vote and donate to save this treasured landscape from becoming a sea of rooftops and asphalt.

Jack Thomas

Former Park City mayor