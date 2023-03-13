Letters: Thanks for helping keep backcountry safe

Park Record guest editorial

What a winter. To remember a snowier winter, you would have to have lived here prior to 1980!

There are so many groups working this winter to keep everyone safe on the roads, at resorts, in the backcountry and beyond. The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) does our part by providing avalanche forecasting, education and awareness across the state of Utah.

Backcountry use in Summit and Wasatch Counties has exploded in the past decade as has the demand for the UAC’s services. We could not provide these services without the support of our amazing community. Park City Mountain and Vail EpicPromise have been supporting the UAC’s efforts since 2013. The UAC would like to thank Park City Mountain and Vail EpicPromise for helping us keep backcountry travelers safe by providing them with the tools they need to make good decisions in the backcountry.

We wish everyone a safe and powder-filled spring.

Chad Brackelsberg, executive director, Utah Avalanche Center

Park City