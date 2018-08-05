Letters: Thanks to the crews that battled the Tollgate Fire

Treasure would dwarf Prospector roadwork impacts

Editor:

I read with interest the article in the Park Record regarding business disruptions due to construction on Prospector Avenue. Negative impacts from noise, traffic disruptions, dust and smells were discussed. These are unavoidable; some can be mitigated, but some can not. The question is: will the net benefit when this project is completed in late October be a positive for Park City residents, businesses and visitors? I expect, and sincerely hope, that this relatively short project will be a positive impact to the businesses and our town.

Looking to the future if the Treasure Hill Bond fails, this monster project of approximately 1 million square feet will be built as there are approvals and vested rights in place. If the Sweeneys do not build it, someone else will. I am certain that the disruptions from this project will have enormous negative impacts on Park City resulting in catastrophic losses to businesses and severe impacts to all Park City residents including decreased tourism.

I base this opinion on my over 40 years as a civil and structural engineer working on large projects. The proposed excavation and disposal alone will likely take five to six years, with negative impacts such as clear cutting, overburden excavation, drilling, blasting, crushing and transporting of over 1 million cubic yards of material. Noise from blasting and construction will make it difficult to carry on a conversation on Main Street. A significant quantity of unsuitable material, including heavy metals contaminated material, will have to be transported off site. The developers state that up to 300 truck trips per day can be expected on residential streets and through our already busy intersections.

So if you believe this project will not impact you because you do not live in Old Town you are sorely mistaken. Please vote yes on the Treasure Hill Bond. It will save our town and preserve our open spaces for future generations. Keep Park City, Park City.

Recommended Stories For You

Arnie Rusten

Old Town

***

Two reasons we should recycle cardboard

Editor:

I just finished watching Robert Redford's program on UEN regarding people or groups from around the world taking the initiative to help improve the environment of our planet and quality of life in their community. It inspired me to write to the Park Record in hope of educating the citizens to improve our community also.

As a member of Park City Leadership 24, I worked with our group on a project to reduce the amount of food going into the County Landfill by encouraging composting of kitchen scraps and sending usable food to the Christian Center pantry whenever appropriate. We used several avenues to educate and encourage private citizens and businesses to compost or repurpose food whenever possible.

Now I would like to do some education and encouragement regarding another product which is also inappropriate for the landfill. As I ride my bike around the city, I see garbage cans and dumpsters filled with huge amounts of cardboard. It is crucial for people to get the cardboard to recycling for two important reasons. First, when cardboard goes into the landfill it deteriorates to produce methane gas which is harmful to our air quality. Second, if the cardboard gets to the recycle center, it can be sold for money to help the center maintain its important function for our environment and our community.

My hope is that we can have more people become aware of this issue, and that they will make the effort to get their cardboard to the recycle center instead of the dumpster.

Lorraine Stuecken

Park City

***

Heartfelt thanks to the fire crews

Editor:

After all the ashes settled, we thought about the need to thank all the personnel involved in putting out the Tollgate Canyon fire this past Monday. That's not as easy as you may think. The following are the agencies that were actively involved according to Bryce Boyer, county fire warden: Utah State Forestry Fire and State Lands (fire incident commander and 4 additional personnel), North Summit Fire District (7 fire trucks and 3 additional personnel), Park City Fire District (3 fire trucks and 4 additional personnel including Chief Hewitt), South Summit Fire District (4 brush units), U.S. Forest Service (1 helicopter with crew of 8, 1 Brush truck with 5 crew), U.S. Bureau of Land Management (1 helicopter with crew of 8), Summit County Public Works (2 Bulldozers with operators), Summit County Sheriff's Office (8 officers, PIO and Sheriff Martinez), Utah Highway Patrol (4 officers), Summit County Emergency Manager, Summit County PIO, UDOT personnel, Summit County Dispatchers and Northern Utah Interagency Fire Dispatch Center.

This was an incredible number of people working on the fire, spread among 14 separate agencies. Our apologies if we missed anyone. To those of us who were anxiously watching the fire progress and then get controlled, it seemed like a seamless management effort. The cooperation among the agencies and personnel involved, and the overall management of the fire were outstanding.

Our hats are off and our heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to all the people involved in this effort. We still have our home, and it is directly due to the people working for the agencies above.

Jim Hier, on behalf of the Hier and Olderman families

Wanship

***

Park Record should not be partisan

Editor:

I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the Park Record on Wednesday to find the paper focusing on local news!

I believe that a local newspaper would make an effort to be more centrist and not so partisan. The residents of Park City are equally divided between conservatives, independents and liberals.

Park City is such a wonderful place to live. The economy is very good, which will positively impact our town.

There is an effort to help us depolarize and work to develop a deeper understanding of the issues impacting Park City.

The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and St. Luke's Episcopal Church have scheduled an organizational meeting on August 29 at 6:30 at St. Luke's to kick off "Depolarize Now," a peace-making, depolarizing project. The Park Record has an opportunity to embrace this project and help our community come together.

Hillary and George Jessup

Park City