Letters: The cowards who do not have the conviction to publicly state their opinions

It was reported in the weekend Park Record that there were supporters of the Dakota Pacific project who felt they could not come and follow the public process to share their support because of fear of ridicule etc. But I did come, so did my wife. In the midst of the pandemic, we braved that whole mess and came to the NewPark meeting in person. We came to the March 1 meeting, in person. We both were out of town with grandchild care and business trip for me on March 8, but joined by Zoom

I have corresponded through appropriate public channels and have written letters to the editor of the Park Record, one published last week. Point being, I have the courage to stand up in the democratic process and express my opinion. Cowards who do not and choose to work backchannels, not speak out publicly, show no conviction. We have had a lot of that during this process with Dakota Pacific and all the backchannel political maneuvers they have done.

When viewed through the lens of what is right and what the majority want, the County Council must consider those who stand up and brave what may come to express their opinions and the cowards who do not have the conviction to publicly state their opinions. Those fall woefully short of the mark.

President Biden said something today about the Silicon Valley Bank, which actually is relevant to the Dakota Pacific rezone request. The investors of SVB took a risk, as did the investors of Dakota Pacific. The SVB investors expected upside in their investment, but they will also have to accept the risk and receive nothing.

Same must apply to Dakota Pacific. They took a risk and the contract entered into by their predecessors with the community needs to be honored and Dakota Pacific will need to build what they bought, because ultimately that is what their investors evaluated in the risk when they funded Dakota Pacific’s purchase of the Boyer project.

Vic Method

Pinebrook