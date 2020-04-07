Letters: The pandemic is redefining what a hero is





What a hero wears

When we were kids, our heroes wore police and firefighter uniforms. After 9/11, military camouflage was added to the list of uniforms worn by our heroes. As we watch the evening news video of hospitals and drive-through virus swab stations, we’ve added surgical gowns, face shields and sterile gloves to our heroes’ kit bag. But when we go to the grocery store, gas station, restaurant pick-up location, we have to expand the contents of the hero’s clothes closet yet again. They wear aprons and shirts with the name of the store on them, and they wear the jeans, cargo pants and sweat shirts of a truck driver. They wear the clothes seen on our neighbors when they ask how we’re doing and if they can pick something up for us. Today’s heroes are wearing a new urban camouflage, and sometimes they’re hard for the rest of us to recognize. But they’re out there, everywhere, every day. Give them a smile and a simple “thank you.”

Ken Miller

Jeremy Ranch

Support Local Journalism Donate



Support those who support you

Park City is a caring community. In these challenging times please remember the people who come to your home on a regular basis to clean. Most of these individuals do not have paid sick leave or unemployment benefits — most work for themselves. These individuals rely on your weekly payment to survive and without that support may not be able to pay the rent or buy food. If you have the means please offer to continue to pay these individuals even though you may now be doing your own cleaning. Remember this is a great way to support everyone in our community — continue to support those who support you.

Katherine Sheehan Symonds

Midway

This new reality

My wife has started making washable and reusable face masks we can wear when we go out in public. As I tried on my first one I couldn’t help but wonder … would we be in this situation if Trump hadn’t allowed Bolton to disband the National Security Council’s Global Health Security Office in 2018?

I admired the fit, thinking I’m lucky I am that my wife has sewing skills. Then I asked myself, ‘Why did Trump defund the Pandemic Early Warning program, which was part of the U.S. Agency for International Development, just this last September?’

I think we’ll get a lot of use out of these face masks. As I write this on Friday afternoon, I confess I’m at a loss to understand why nearly 7,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 already, and we still don’t have any plan from the federal level on how do deal with this new reality.

Do you have your face masks yet?

Russell Schwartz

Snyderville Basin

Thanks for the laughs

Once again, Tom Clyde made me laugh out loud (like the nextdoor neighbor is alarmed). Deep belly laughs are good — good anytime but in the stay-at-home/Follies canceled time of now, you make them more raucous and poignant.

Allison Florance

Park City

An implosion in fast motion

The great tragedy of this national mess was so predictable: everyone, incrementally, day after day, week after week, totally missing the implications of this virus and totally underestimating its health and economic effects, despite all evidence to the contrary. And our president’s denial is as strong as ever, even as we see — staring us straight in the face — a disaster we don’t even have adjectives for right now. Trump is in denial, Wall Street is in denial, we are all in denial that somehow we won’t be taken completely down by this virus. We will unless we all get real, right now.

This slow-motion implosion of our national fabric has now become fast motion; nobody has a grip and what I foresee is a true national panic and civil decay that will be dangerous and unprecedented. It is cascading political film-flam and incompetence that exposes the poison we have installed in Washington and our statehouses.

The national security implications of our current situation scare me completely. It wouldn’t take much at this point to manipulate our population into total panic, thanks to social media; it wouldn’t take much, as countries collapse into rampant nationalism and finger pointing, to spark a nuclear war. Silly? No, you are silly for not believing this could happen.

An economic collapse is coming, worldwide. Don’t look away, don’t kid yourself. This is not just an intractable health crisis, we are in an economic crisis that will spiral and spiral and spiral beyond the ability of any national or world financial institution to control it.

Just watch. With any other president, we would have hope. With Trump, we have none.

Michael Witte

Park City

Ski patrol rescue appreciated

I am writing to commend the ski patrol rescue team at the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort that executed my rescue from a bad crash at the top of Grizzly five weeks ago. I am an experienced skier who has been skiing for over 50 years. I live with my family outside New York City, but we have been visiting Park City and skiing on the mountains in the area since my brother moved there 40 years ago. Just before noon on March 2, I made three turns and crossed my skis and crashed into a mogul and knew immediately that I broke my pelvis. My brother and sister-in-law who were with me alerted ski patrol and they were there within five minutes. They were professional and calm. By the time they arrived I was in shock and they did everything to keep me calm and talked me through the entire rescue. The head of the rescue team was a woman named Maura, who gave firm and clear orders and got me down to the bottom safely. She had radioed ahead and a team was waiting at the bottom of the run to transfer me to the hospital. The EMT team was also top notch. They recommended I go the The University Hospital since the doctors and staff would be better able to handle my injuries. We were on our way within minutes. The team in the ambulance inserted an IV and talked me through the entire ride. When we arrived at the hospital, the medical team was waiting to evaluate me and get me into surgery.

I am grateful to all the professionals that treated me that day. I am back in New York and well on the road to recovery. I do hope to ski again in Park City but do not want to meet any of the ski patrollers while I am lying on the ground.

Pam Joyce

Larchmont, New York