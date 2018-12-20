Letters: The Park City Institute is a cultural treasure worth saving

Save a cultural treasure

Editor:

Early in my career as an independent performing artist, I was fortunate enough to be booked by Teri Orr at the Park City Institute. The Institute took a chance on me; I was relatively unknown and performing challenging material: a bilingual song cycle called "Mestiza," which sought to explore the shared experience of those with mixed blood navigating an often confusing path through conflicting cultures. The week of the concert I was given the unforgettable opportunity to perform outreach activities at local schools — discussing with young people the importance of including art and music in their lives and sharing my passion for the beauty of the Spanish language.

This was nearly 20 years ago and throughout the ensuing years, Teri and the Institute have never waned in their deep commitment to music, art, culture and social justice; offering world-class programming often without charge to thousands of children in underserved communities. Many have had their lives enriched forever after experiencing the transformative power of the arts for the very first time.

I was saddened to learn today that the future of the Institute is now in peril. I am writing to let you know that although I live far from Park City I will pledge to donate what I can to support The Park City Institute.

You can too: by purchasing tickets, making a donation in any amount, underwriting a performance or simply spreading the word among neighbors that there is still time to save this unique cultural treasure.

I can't think of a better Christmas gift for us to give each other. To donate, go to http://www.parkcityinstitute.org/donate.

Recommended Stories For You

Perla Batalla

Ojai, California

***

New lease on life

Editor:

The Park City Institute is big part of what makes Park City an oasis of culture and the arts. Not just global efforts like TED and TEDx events, but the incredible arts/entertainment, culture, news and information it brings in year in and year out.

It's become a pillar of life in Park City and is part of what makes life here so amazing. It would be a crying shame to turn back the clock at a time when we need it more than in any recent decade. It's up to us as full and part-time residents to support the Institute and endow it with funding that would allow it not just to survive, but thrive.

It will only take a few hundred of us, $1,000 each, to give the Institute a new lease on life. The loss of the Deer Valley venue seems to have had a massive impact. It's extraordinary that Teri and her incredible dedicated staff have been able to pivot to the park and build a venue where none existed. This year's talent exceeded my wildest expectations.

Let's get it together and make it happen.

Jack Abbott

Park City