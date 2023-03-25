Letters: The worst thing that happened to Park City

Park Record letters to the editor

I’ve been coming to Park City since 2010 during the winter season as a ski Instructor. One of the best benefits we had here was the Park City transportation, until last season, when, from some reason two main bus routes were cancelled, 7 Pink and 6 Lime.

Instead of these great bus routes, now we have the High Valley Transportation and that is the worst thing that happened to Park City in the past 12 years.

The app is not accurate, most of the drivers can’t speak English, it is almost impossible to get the micro van and not be late for work; even if you are lucky to get one, you don’t know in which direction it will take you and on the top of all if you have a kid 8 years and under, you must provide your own seat for the kid, and carry it with you all day, on the slopes, in the market, in a restaurant, in the restroom?

Bring back the buses and make Park City great again, these micro Valley vans are disgrace for a future and ex Olympic city.

Tomislav Veljić

Park City