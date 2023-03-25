Letters: The worst thing that happened to Park City
The app is not accurate, most of the drivers can't speak English, it is almost impossible to get the micro van and not be late for work.
I’ve been coming to Park City since 2010 during the winter season as a ski Instructor. One of the best benefits we had here was the Park City transportation, until last season, when, from some reason two main bus routes were cancelled, 7 Pink and 6 Lime.
Instead of these great bus routes, now we have the High Valley Transportation and that is the worst thing that happened to Park City in the past 12 years.
The app is not accurate, most of the drivers can’t speak English, it is almost impossible to get the micro van and not be late for work; even if you are lucky to get one, you don’t know in which direction it will take you and on the top of all if you have a kid 8 years and under, you must provide your own seat for the kid, and carry it with you all day, on the slopes, in the market, in a restaurant, in the restroom?
Bring back the buses and make Park City great again, these micro Valley vans are disgrace for a future and ex Olympic city.
Tomislav Veljić
Park City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.