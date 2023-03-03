Letters: This never should have happened

Park Record letters to the editor

I’ve been a long time seasonal employee at Park City Mountain. This year I became aware of a situation involving several J1 employees that were preyed upon by a local landlord/ eal estate agent.

12 male J1 visa holders were living in a one-bedroom, two-bath apartment (one of the bathrooms frequently was not working) and paid $12,000 a month in rent.

It is undisputed that the owner and management company were aware of this arrangement.

Code enforcement from Park City Municipal found numerous health and safety violations. The 12 J1s were relocated into Vail employee housing and their lease was terminated.

A $7,000 security deposit was paid at the inception of the lease. The former tenants have requested a refund of the security deposit and to date the agent, Summit Keys Property Management, has failed to respond to the request of the security depository refund.

Having the J1s here for the ski season is a vital part of allowing the local resorts to fully operate as there are not enough locals interested in filling these positions. No employee should be taken advantage of when they come to work here in Park City. This landlord/agent knowingly rented a small apartment to 12 J1s even though it violated several city safety and building codes.

The failure to return the $7,000 security deposit is only adding insult to injury. Not only that, this entire situation gives Park City a black eye as well as the USA. It appears that Summit Keys Property Management is hoping that this will go away as the J1s return home in a few weeks. If necessary this matter will have to be brought before a court in order to ensure that justice is served.

This should never have happened and hopefully will never happen again.

Michael Sommer

Park City