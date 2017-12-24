Letters to the editor, Dec. 23-26

Parkites stepped up again for children

Editor:

Park City has done it again! Our community of caring citizens came together for the tenth year in a row to host a festive Christmas Party for hundreds of underserved children.

Originating from a service project in 2007, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club welcomed nearly 600 children, age twelve and under, to one of the largest parties in town. The kids, who were accompanied by their families, all gathered the evening of Dec. 5th at Park City High School to play games, enjoy music, watch movies, eat, receive a present, and speak with Santa Claus. This annual celebration serves as a community holiday celebration where hundreds of children and their families are greeted, welcomed and encouraged to enjoy the hospitality of a caring town.

Many thanks to all who offer their time and talents to affirm this underserved segment of our community, many of whom are anxious about their residence here in our service-centered town.

Thanks to Park City Rotary Club, Done to Your Taste Catering, Park City Latinos in Action, South Summit Interact Club, Park City High School, and Walmart.

Park City remains an example of a caring place who celebrates its citizens from all walks of life. We are proud to call this community home.

Karen Nielsen

Park City

A thank you to the community

Editor:

This letter is to all of the amazing people in Park City and beyond who have come to the aid of my son, Jake Benedict. Because of you, Jake will have a new smile.

Thank you. A million times, thank you! Your generosity in donating auction items, bidding on those items, donating monies to GoFundMe or Jake's account is heartfelt and appreciated more than you can ever imagine.

I was lost, not knowing what to do, spinning in an uncertainty of desperation, stress, and fear. I was desperate to help Jake, stressed because I didn't have the finances, and fearful that my son would continue to suffer in pain.

Thank you, Scott Iwasaki, for writing the stories that promoted the auction; and to PCTV and KPCW for airing interviews.

Thank you, Dr. Peers and his staff, for donating your services and time.

And thank you, LuAnne Luckenbach, Lisa McGuire, and Deb DeKoff for being the trio of women leaders that you are. Without you, I would still be lost, and losing hope — a place no parent wants to be.

Thank you, with all my heart.

Teri Benedict

Oakley