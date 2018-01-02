Letters to the editor, Dec. 30, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Brown's Canyon project should be halted

Editor:

Promontory's build-out of 1,020 homes in Brown's Canyon, a Green Belt area set aside for agricultural use and open space, represents out-of-control growth. Everyone who resides in or travels through Brown's Canyon should attend the public hearing in Kamas on January 4th at 6 p.m.

I believe in careful planning and controlled growth. Promontory's Special Project Area is already planned for 285 homes in Brown's Canyon. That is a significant number which will put pressure on traffic on Brown's Canyon Road and Rte. 248 into Park City. With the completion of current housing developments in Summit and Wasatch Counties, an additional 735 homes to the already slated 285, represents uncontrolled growth in our county.

Promontory is calling for multi-family housing of three and four stories, 190,000 square feet of commercial space, "middle class" homes worth $500K, and the installation of elaborate infrastructure (sewer pumping, water, fire station, manmade lake, etc.) on what is pristine, untouched sagebrush and elk migration land.

Picture Deer Mountain, Jordanelle, and Black Rock Condos built inside Brown's Canyon along with the same amenities from Kimball Junction, and you'll get a feeling for just how huge this project is.

Most of Brown's Canyon is zoned for one house per 40 acres. This allows for the co-existence of wildlife, agriculture, cattle, llamas, quarries, and rescued animals (Nuzzles & Co). To increase the density in such a significant portion of the canyon is against the agricultural traditions of eastern Summit County.

Brown's Canyon, along with the Swaner Nature Preserve, Round Valley, and Bonanza Flats deserves to be preserved.

Save Brown's Canyon! It contributes to the rural qualities of eastern Summit County. It provides bicyclists and athletes with a quiet stretch to train, and a respite from congestion for all travelers. Come make your voice heard before the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission at Kamas City Hall on Jan. 4th at 6 p.m.

Lola Beatlebrox

Peoa