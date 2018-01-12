Letters to the editor, Jan. 13

Marriott says thanks to responders

Editor:

We would like to publicly commend the members of the Park City Fire Department, Park City Police Department, Park City Emergency Management, Park City Building Department and Summit County Health Department who were on duty Wednesday, January 10, 2018, for their assistance and professionalism during a rather stressful situation.

These units arrived at the Marriott Park City promptly after a call for help was placed and began to work with our team to direct guests to safety, while assessing the origin of a strong chemical odor within the hotel. They went above and beyond by securing three city buses to park in the back of the hotel, where our guests could keep warm. Once the source was identified as a canister of bear spray, these response teams were very efficient in clearing the scene and allowing our guests to return to the building.

While we did not get the names of all those who were at the scene Wednesday night, we hope this letter of gratitude reaches the emergency responders present to recognize their compassion and composure. Each individual demonstrated training and competence that calmed the staff and guests' nerves, and most importantly, knowledge that helped keep the situation under control.

With much appreciation,

Luis Olivas

General manager, Marriott Park City

Editor:

I put a house up for rental this week. I have had many inquiries from Deer Valley, Vail, Montage and other ski industry employees (many of whom are international as we know.) Many request to have several roommates. Now, what concerns me is many say they are living in hotels or in their cars; and, these workers say they will pay whatever it takes for a temporary rental. You hear stories about temporary workers living in hotels and paying whatever it takes to jam a bunch of people into a house. They are true and real. One only need look at the illegal boarding house incident of last year (at the former Colby School). I feel the bottom line is the Park City ski industry needs to house its hard working employees in a responsible and ethical way. Goodness knows the resorts charge plenty for a ski ticket or a hot cocoa. I always come away with a hole burning through my pocket. Maybe I am missing something so please educate me if so…

Phoebe Hailey