Letters to the editor, Jan. 20-23, 2018

Reader says Treasure is "Art of the Deal"

Editor:

Current proposed scale of the Treasure Hill project is roughly one million square feet. Back in the 80's the applicant proposed a project approximately 1/3 that size. City council is considering buying down the size of Treasure by 50% for 30 million dollars. If approved we the tax payers of Park City will have paid the applicant 30 million dollars to approve a 50% increase to the original size of the Treasure Hill project. Looks like the Art Of The Deal is about to be re-written.

Jay Cromwell

Old Town

Hobson is best choice for City Council

Editor:

I strongly believe that Josh Hobson should be appointed to the open seat. From June to November, Josh campaigned by conducting his own non-official listening tour. He met with GMs of both resorts, directors of a number of area non-profits, and several city department heads. He has been attending City Council meetings and devouring the written packets since the 2016 election. Although Josh didn't win the popular vote for City Council member, Josh is extremely committed to making Park City a great place to live and work – for ALL people.

Josh has a unique perspective on the problems that challenge our community. He represents the typically underrepresented restaurant community, has chosen to live without a vehicle and utilizes public transportation to its full extent and knows the woes of affordable housing for a family just starting out. These three areas have been deemed critical priorities by the City and we need Josh's voice in these conversations.

Deanna Rhodes

Park City

Community must help farm deal happen

Editor:

Imagine driving to and from Park City and seeing condos, hotels and parking lots instead of the McPolin farm. Imagine seeing hundreds of homes in part of Round Valley instead of open space. Imagine walking Willow Creek park or biking Old Ranch Rd and instead of seeing sandhill cranes and open fields, you'd see into yet another backyard of someone's house.

Park City would not be what it is today if it wasn't for the Osguthorpe family. People come here from all over the world to take photos at the McPolin farm and are in awe of the beauty. We might forget that this iconic landscape was saved because the Osguthorpes chose to sell it to Park City rather than a developer.

Locals to visitors enjoy the open space view corridors along 224 and 248 including access to summer and winter trails thanks to the generosity of this family. The family has never sold any land here for development but instead worked with the city and Summit Land Conservancy to protect the land.

The Osguthorpe's are Parkites. They are fellow neighbors in our community that have given us a gift that will forever be enjoyed by generations.

Now they need our help. Unless enough money is raised by Summit Land Conservancy by March 2018 the family will be forced to sell the 158-acre farm along Old Ranch Rd instead of placing it into conservancy.

This is more than just saving open space. It's about helping one of our neighbors who has helped us have access to a beautiful place. Helping the family is the least we can do. Right now SLC (wesaveland.org) has a $500,000 matching grant making your donation go twice as far. Fellow Parkites, let's step up and make this deal happen! It's the right thing to do.

Camilla Kragius

Pinebrook