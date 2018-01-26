Letters to the editor, Jan. 27-Jan. 30

Student bands need support

Editor:

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate it than at the annual Park City Education Foundation PC Bands Sweetheart Gala? The Sweetheart Gala is a wonderful evening of catered dinner and dancing, accompanied by the award winning PCHS Varsity Jazz Ensemble. The Sweetheart Gala is the signature fundraiser for the PC Bands, which is comprised of numerous ensembles at TMJH and PCHS. To purchase tickets or to support the PC Bands by participating in the online auction or to make a donation, please go to http://www.pcbands.net.

This year the Gala is on Friday, February 9th, at 6:00 pm at St Mary's Church on White Pine Canyon Road. The evening begins with time to socialize with other guests while checking out the opportunity drawing prizes. After a catered dinner comes dancing and musical entertainment featuring many of the talented PCHS students. The online auction closes that evening, but you do need to be present to win.

Many people in Park City may not realize just how accomplished the PC Bands program is. Last year, the marching band represented the state of Utah at the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Honolulu Hawaii. Many spots in the Utah All State Band, Utah All State Orchestra, and Utah All State Jazz Band are filled by PCHS students each year. Chances are you have already heard students from PC Bands perform at events such as the Red Apple Gala, Running with Ed, and most recently at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Eccles Center.

So come join us at the PC Bands Sweetheart Gala! And even if you can't make it, you can still support the PC Bands by bidding on items at our online auction or making a donation. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pcbands.net.

Riki Case

Park City

Sundance ticketing process is disappointing

Editor:

In anticipation of Sundance 2018, my husband and I looked forward to obtaining tickets to Townie Tuesday and Best of Fest, billed as a "Thank you" to Summit County residents for accommodating the increased traffic and congestion associated with the Festival. We happily stood in line on January 13, 2018, arriving at 7 a.m. for the scheduled 8 a.m ticket distribution. We were certainly not the first to arrive nor the last; many people had started forming the line before 6 a.m.

At 8 a.m. we expected to swiftly get our tickets. However, this was not to be; 1 1/2 hours later we received our tickets for Townie Tuesday. This meant that we waited 2 1/2 hours for our tickets. This was much longer than previous years.

On Tuesday, the 23rd, we arrived at the Redstone Theater approximately 20 minutes before the show. The line seemed to move somewhat slowly, but everyone patiently waited to enter the theater. At the time the movie was supposed to begin, we were told that all seats were taken and we would not be admitted to the show! Shocked and dismayed, the at least 50 people still in line, were told that "when this has happened before" a second showing was possible, but no details were given. It would be an understatement to say that we were more angry than disappointed. At no time during the ticketing process were we told that more tickets were distributed than seats available. While I understand that there might be a small percent of people who do not show up, the amount of people turned away was excessive.

If Sundance, really wants to show appreciation to the local community, they should at least show us the respect of not distributing more tickets than seats available. This does not advance Sundance's image as a supportive community partner. I would hope for better management in the future.

Anna Lea Kantor

Park City

Fonda's past provides perspective on rally

Editor:

As I sat reading Jay Hamburger's Wednesday January 24 article on the "Respect Rally" and the cheers drawn by actress Jane Fonda, I was reminded of a powerful photograph from 1972 — one that provoked a tremendous amount of national anger and sadness.

"Hanoi Jane" Fonda sat atop a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft device, complicit in her support for our nation's enemy. Attendant to that photo were the faces of American pilots who'd been killed by that weapon and comments from their families who'd suffered such unimaginable sorrow.

I am left to wonder how many rally participants were aware of this historic treachery or chose to forget, and whether that knowledge would have replaced their applause with silence and a moment of self-reflection and prayer for those who we'd lost.

Respect Indeed,

John Doppelheuer

Park City

People are what made America great

Editor:

What is it to make "America Great Again". America was not always about the bottom line. People were more important. When businesses had a downturn salaries were reduced from the top down and everyone had a job. When the MBA's from Harvard business school etc came to play a role in businesses it was all about the bottom line. The cutting of jobs became the norm to make the bottom line look better for wall street. When I was in school there was "cost-benefit" that was important and perhaps it cost more to keep people employed. It was the benefit that reaped the rewards 10 fold. I believe it created an environment of people caring for people and that extended into to service that was given the clients and the work environment was more than just a job. I still believe in good customer service and that people are the most important element.

Holly Carlin

Park City

School faculty thanks new board members

Editor:

In response to negative public statements made about our new school board members at the last board meeting, and then Julie Eihausen's allegations of ethics violations for board members electing a "friend" to replace her; we want to publicly say thank you to the new board members. Our new board members have given us (teachers) a voice and they have taken much time to listen to our concerns. They are making our schools safer by following homeland security recommendations. They have been transparent and they are working to earn our trust. In the spirit of communities that care, we thank the new board members for working towards creating a climate of trust, kindness, and most importantly, inspiring collaboration.

Laura Waugaman, Cassie Olson, Joe Demers, Alane Gaspari, Tricia Perkins, LeAnn Rocchi, Vicky Rudolph, Kara Wales, Lana Youngberg, Aaron Webb, Jen Wheelwright, Jen Minson, Sheila Kirst

Parley's Park Elementary School faculty