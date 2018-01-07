Letters to the editor, Jan. 6-9, 2018

Transit for trials was unacceptable

For several weeks, Olympic Park has advertised the Olympic Trial events that were held December 30-31. The public was strongly urged (if not flat out told) over and over again to park down at the transit center and shuttle up to the park base. Clearly the public got the message with hundreds of people lining up to take the shuttles. Clearly Olympic Park didn't follow through on their end! The limited number of small shuttles was absolutely ridiculous, there were horrible traffic jams with absolutely no police presence to help direct the crowds and cars. Families, after waiting 1-2 hours, had to give up and leave the line and go home to watch it on TV or give up and start walking all the way up the hill. Once at the event, there seemed to be organization and everyone appeared to really be enjoying the day but up until that point is was total chaos. Luckily it was a beautiful, cold day and our out of town guests who came for the event were good sports and didn't mind walking all the way back to our car. Bottom line if Olympic Park wants the public to continue to "park and ride" they better be prepared to offer such a service! What an embarrassment.

Lori Scott

Park City

Woodward Park City should be approved

I've been a resident of Utah for 11 years and I'm lucky to call Park City home both recreationally and professionally. As a professional skier, I couldn't be more excited about the potential for Woodward Park City and what it will bring to our community for both kids and serious athletes. I've had the opportunity to visit both Woodward Copper and Woodward Tahoe and the facilities are unlike anything I've experienced elsewhere, with an array of unique learning tools designed to teach kids to get up in the air in a safe environment. Park City has been a hotbed for snowsports progression for decades, and Woodward is the perfect fit for our community. I completely support the proposed opening of Woodward in Park City and I hope the commission votes in its favor.

Tom Wallisch

Park City