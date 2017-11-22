Letters to the editor, Nov. 22-24, 2017

Be respectful of wildlife

Editor:

There was a beautiful herd of elk on the Jeremy Ranch golf course and neighboring sagebrush covered hill over the weekend.

Multiple vehicles were stopped to appreciate them by viewing and taking photos. Most people were courteous and stopped out of the flow of traffic and stayed in or near their cars.

There was one woman with blonde hair who was wearing a jacket with black sleeves and a teal color to the torso. She was walking very close to the herd with her cell phone at the end of her outstretched arm. The herd was aware of her, walking, trotting, and even running away from her. She chased them across the sagebrush hill, up over the hill, walking quickly behind them…she continued to chase them toward Rasmussen Road, at times getting as close as 15 or 20 yards from the animals. They eventually trotted over to the golf course, just off of Rasmussen Road, where they stopped together and continued to look around. The woman made her way back to her car.

Bystanders were calling out to the woman, asking her to "leave them alone", among other phrases.

Summit County Sheriff was quickly on scene, and a DWR vehicle made an appearance.

Please use this as an opportunity to educate people that, if you want a better photo, simply buy a camera with a telephoto lens.

Please keep a respectful distance from wildlife. They are stressed enough with habitat loss and winter coming soon. Please do not "chase" wildlife, and keep your dogs and children at a respectful distance as well. As residents, we have the responsibility to share this space with wildlife. The wildlife are why it is so amazing to live here.

Erin Ferguson

Park City

Dedication made preservation possible

Editor:

The Summit Land Conservancy recently accepted the grant of a permanent preservation easement on the Library Field in Park City. This easement is the result of many hours of discussions about whether or not the City should permanently remove development potential from a parcel located in the middle of town. A group of dedicated people came together under the Save the Library Field banner. For two years they attended City Council and COSAC meetings, making sure that the project stayed on the radar, even through the Bonanza Flat campaign.

Save the Library Field fans also donated to insure that the Summit Land Conservancy will have the financial resources to protect this land as a field for years and years to come.

Green spaces are precious, both the large and the small. Our community is more healthy when we look out on green landscapes, whether that's a large farm or a small field.

Thank you to the Park City Council and Mayor for supporting the community's desire to save the Library Field forever, and for the many people who generously worked and donated to make it happen.

Kate Sattelmeier

Conservation director, Summit Land Conservancy

Saving farm is critical

Editor:

Saving Osguthorpe Farm is more than saving open space. It's about saving a piece of our heritage and help our snow.

I remember my first time driving to Park City. It was 1996 and the area looked a LOT different back then. Kimball Junction didn't exist other than a gas station, Kmart and Kenny Roger's restaurant. I wondered if I had taken the wrong exit but soon learned that Park City and its sleeping dogs on Main Street was tucked away surrounded by cows, fields and farms.

As I kept driving I came to a place called Old Ranch Rd where my inner cowgirl awoke and I fell in love with the quaint, life-in-the-slowlane ranch community you saw before arriving to town. Like many I expected it to always stay that way, but we all know things have changed and continue to change at an unprecedented rate.

Sadly much of the open lands we now enjoy have already been approved for future development. There's nothing we can do to stop that. However, we can stop the 158 acre Osguthorpe Farm on Old Ranch Rd from being developed and plowed over by bulldozers.

In addition, placing the 158 acres under conservancy also contributes to our progressive green initiative to save our snow. Fields of crop like alfalfa absorbs CO2 at an amazing rate plus does not contribute to higher overnight temperatures, like asphalt and roof shingles do, which makes putting this farm into conservancy even more important.

The Summit Land Conservancy needs to raise $5.5 million before March to save the 158 acres. After Bonanza Flats and LivePCGivePC that's a big job, but I know if we come together as a community we can save a piece of our history. Learn how: wesaveland.org/osguthorpe/.

Camilla Kragius

Pinebrook