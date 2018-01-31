Letters to the editor: Reader dubs town No Parking City

Column was not improper

Editor:

I am writing in reply to Nancy Garrison's letter to the editor titled "Park Record Sundance Column was Offensive".

Tom Clyde criticized the Sundance Institute's Code of Conduct, with delightful satirical flair, and a Sundance Institute board member found that offensive. Of course. Criticism can feel offensive.

We all want to end sexual violence, but one can criticize the means while still supporting the ends. I too found those signs just a bit too Orwellian, but applaud the ostensible intent behind them.

Nancy also finds the Park Record's decision to publish Tom's column at that time "insensitive". I find the suggestion that our town's newspaper should self-censor potentially offensive views to be particularly…er…offensive. But by all means, offend me! That's how liberal democracies thrive and progress.

People used to be offended by discussions of, say, homosexuality, or abortion, and some still are. Boo hoo. The last thing we want is for people to constrain the opinions they express to the narrow confines already deemed acceptable by the dominant culture, for fear of being called out as being "offensive" or "insensitive". Keep up the good work, Tom Clyde.

Jonathan Warden

Park City

Reader dubs town No Parking City

Editor:

If our city has the desire for empty parking lots during Sundance — with $40 in and no re-entry — you did it! I understand the need for the 1st weekend of Sundance to have over priced big city parking prices. But when the lots (even on the 1st weekend) and streets are empty pricing adjustments are needed. In past years on Wednesday or Thursday the rate of $20 in with no re-entry was reduced to $10, not this year. Empty lots all week long and $40 in and no re-entering all week long. Our city is killing the employer/employees with nonsense rules and pricing. In years past there have been options like $200 for Marsac lot parking. Now there is one option $550 for China bridge or take public transportation and add 30-45 minutes each way every shift. Last week, I ended up in the ER with a severe puncture wound from slipping while getting on the bus and striking a bolt sticking out of the step on to the bus. My screams of agony were ignored by the driver (I was the only one on the bus). By the time I got home to check my wound, my sock and shoe were soaked with so much blood you could actually ring them out.

No thank you to the Bus Driver on the 7:35 Park Meadows Bus leaving Main St.

No thank you to the person who repaired the step with a large hex-bolt head sticking out of the end of the step.

No thank you to PC Muni-parking for not adjusting the rate and leaving parking lots empty.

Thank you to my wife and kids for tending to my wounds and needs.

Andy Beerman: where/who should I send the ER bill to?

Not skiing for a while.

Brad Thompson

Park City

Respect Rally rings hollow

Editor:

Most people want to change the world to improve their lives, but the world they need to change first is the one inside themselves.

This would be a good reflection for the thousands of protesters this month in Park City who carried their signs supporting "feminist leaders" from Hollywood. This is just a week after Monica Lewinsky explained the cost of being one of many of Bill Clinton's sexual victims.

The Clinton machine claimed that Monica was a stalker, a nutcase, a narcissistic loony toon among other outrageous claims. Other victims of the Clintons were dismissed as what you get "when you drag a $100 bill through a trailer park. "

One of Bill's mistresses was attacked by the press when she played a tape recording of him telling her to follow his example and just lie to the press. They dismissed her because she "did it for the money" for telling her story. How big was the speaking fee Monica collected?

Monica admitted that her Clinton funded attackers have never apologized. A standing ovation ensued, from those who voted for her attackers without a single note of the irony.

The evil now suddenly discovered has been around a long time. Look in the mirror and repent if you supported it. The protesters are decades too late for millions of women assaulted while they defended a sexual predator and the culture he and his enabler wife created. Pointing fingers at others who opposed this outrage when you had your fingers in your ears is not credible.

We are told it is time for action. Maybe a demand that the Hollywood elitists who voted to grant a "lifetime achievement" award to someone who admitted to statutory rape of a 13-year-old be rescinded and the same elitists demand he return to the US to stand trial on charges that he drugged and raped her. A bit more meaningful than wearing a stupid hat.

John Adams

Park City

Supporting PC Bands is worthy cause

Editor:

After more than a decade of volunteering in Park City schools, I have come to recognize certain teachers who inspire not only students, but parents, too. Park City High School band teachers Chris Taylor and Bret Hughes are among the best of those teachers.

Besides many awards (Chris was just named Jazz Educator of the Year for the second time in four years by the Utah Bandmasters Association), Taylor and Hughes have forged an outstanding band program that is valuable for more than music. Band students get lessons of self discipline and teamwork taught over and over and over. By the end of their high school years, many of those students emerge with life-long friendships among their band peers and self-confidence in their own hard work. The band becomes a family.

But raising a family takes money, especially when everybody needs an instrument, music, and special instruction. That's why the Park City Education Foundation sponsors the annual Sweetheart Gala, an adult fundraising party with a catered dinner and incredible music. This year's event is Feb. 9, at St. Mary's Grand Hall, 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd., from 6 to 11 p.m.

Support one of the best families in our community. Go to http://www.pcbands.net and buy your Sweetheart Gala tickets now! Busy on Feb. 9? You can still show your support for PC Bands by bidding on the Gala's online auction at https://www.32auctions.com/SWG2018.

Ben Ling

Summit Park

Students shined on Capitol Hill

Editor:

I won a day with Minority Leader Brian King on Capitol Hill and spent last Thursday, Jan. 25, learning how the Legislature works. But I also learned how smart, informed and poised our Ecker Hill Middle School students are.

Juleen Smith, 7th grade Social Studies/Political Science, scheduled their visit with Brian King (Democrat-District 28), and speak with him they did. Hands waved in the air for a good part of 45 minutes. "What bills are you sponsoring?" "How does it feel to be a minority Democrat in the state legislature?" "What's your position on fracking?" No issue went untouched: They asked about air quality, global warming, medical marijuana, transgender rest rooms, Bears Ears, school equalization, and more.

Rep. King explained complex issues using big words taking as long as he needed to get his points across. Behavior was exemplary — there was no fidgeting, whispering, or asking to leave the room.

Of course, I should expect this, right? After all, our kids are great and so are our schools. But I still felt enormously proud when Representative King said afterwards, "That's the most well-informed, well-prepared, intelligent and lively audience I've spoken to in a long time."

Thank you to Juleen Smith, Jessie Curtis and Trip Marshall for taking our students to Capitol Hill. They sure did shine.

Lola Beatlebrox

Peoa

Hybrids are great choice for environment

Editor:

The climate letter of 1/24 was great except for the claim that hybrids are better for the environment than EVs (Electric Vehicles). EVs have NO tailpipe and NO emissions meaning that if all vehicles were electric the terrible pollution in our valleys would be reduced by at least 70%. Gas vehicles contribute at least 50% to bad air and the polluting refineries in North Salt Lake could be removed. Hybrid EPA ratings of 35 to 55 MPG compare to EVs at 90 MPGe and greater, meaning that EVs are twice as efficient, with zero local emissions. The future electrical grid will be much cleaner, because coal power is being replaced with cheaper wind, solar and Nat Gas. Battery costs are falling rapidly and will provide storage for intermittent solar and wind. EVs are the future because they are superior vehicles and by economics. Price parity of EVs with gas guzzlers is 4 years away, due to cheaper long range batteries. EVs have 20 moving parts compared to 2,000 in a gas car. That means the cost of ownership and reliability will drive consumers to EVs. Leaders in Park City and Summit County are moving to sustainability, but at the state and national level many politicians still do not get that fixing bad air and Climate Change is critical. The disruptions of EVs, batteries, autonomous vehicles, solar and wind power are all coming and will move us to a cleaner environment, but with the enlightened leadership we can get there sooner. Our governor in the State of the State message, failed to mention air quality or Climate Change. Bad air is killing us and Climate Change is rolling the dice with the future of humanity. Call and write our state and federal politicians, urge them to act now on EV incentives and job promoting large scale solar/wind projects. Your grandchildren will thank you.

Dan Syroid

Park City

Thanks to Sundance volunteers

Editor:

I would just like to thank the Sundance Volunteers at the Prospector Square Theater who came to my rescue on Saturday, January 27th at the 2:30 p.m. showing of Three Identical Strangers. I arrived at the film feeling fine, but became faint half-way through and asked for help from the volunteers as I tried to make my way out of the theater. The volunteers were terrific, and I cannot thank them enough for their compassion and help during that afternoon. I appreciate their calmness during a time when I was scared, the attention I received from one volunteer who had a medical background, and the help offered by two other volunteers who sat with me until I felt better. I am sorry I did not get their names, but I wanted them to know wherever they are today, that their help during a time of distress for me was appreciated and will not be forgotten.

Diane Knispel

Park City

Sundance is a crazy good time

Editor:

Sundance is the craziest time of year in Park City.

I volunteer and go to movies, lose sleep, ignore my dog, family and laundry to go to Sundance.

The traffic is maddening, the lines are endless, but the energy is infectious.

I've stood in long lines only to miss out on seeing a film, hoping I'll see it at the film series in the near future. We've met others in line that had their own amazing stories, just getting here. We met a young man sleeping in his van at Walmart and volunteering full time. I've met producers, writers, directors in line. We've met people from all over the world. Sometimes waiting in line is the best part of the film. Sometimes, the film is not that good, sometimes the film brings you to tears.

My friend and I saw Burden, and the real preacher, the reverend Kennedy in the film, portrayed by Forest Whitaker, flew into town that day and led the audience in a little gospel music that we had just heard in the film.

Anything can happen.

The last film I tried to see was at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake. I didn't get in, but I did make new friends and talk with several other film lovers about others films while waiting in line for an hour.

Sundance isn't for everyone, you have to have to be flexible, you must have a good nature, a love for film, and definitely, a plan B. If someone decides to drive to the theatre, walk up and buy a ticket, they will be sorely disappointed.

I'm exhausted after Sundance, and my dog is still unhappy with me, but, it's worth it.

Sundance is an immersion into a world that we rarely have the opportunity to see and experience, but if one surrenders to the chaos, magic will occur.

Stephen Leonard

Jordanelle