Letters: To the tune of ‘Don’t Fence Me In’
Oh, give me small lots of land under snowy skies above / Don’t plow me in
Oh, give me small lots of land under snowy skies above
Don’t plow me in
Let me ski through wide open slopes that I love
Don’t plow me in
Let me ski by myself on the bluebird days
Listening to the quaking of the Aspen trees
Oh give me a small Old Town lot of land under snowy skies above
Don’t plow me in
Let me shovel the driveway that I love to the street
Don’t plow me in
Just turn me loose let me to carve with my new board
Underneath the Wasatch skies
With my new boots, let me wander over yonder
While I see the flakes fly
I want to glide from the ridge where the run commences
Gaze at the moon and the glistening snow
Oh give me land small lots of land under starry skies above
Don’t plow me in
Let me ski through the wide open runs that I love
Don’t plow me in
Tom Gadek
Old Town
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.