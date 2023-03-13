Letters: To the tune of ‘Don’t Fence Me In’

Park Record letters to the editor

Oh, give me small lots of land under snowy skies above

Don’t plow me in

Let me ski through wide open slopes that I love

Don’t plow me in

Let me ski by myself on the bluebird days

Listening to the quaking of the Aspen trees

Oh give me a small Old Town lot of land under snowy skies above

Don’t plow me in

Let me shovel the driveway that I love to the street

Don’t plow me in

Just turn me loose let me to carve with my new board

Underneath the Wasatch skies

With my new boots, let me wander over yonder

While I see the flakes fly

I want to glide from the ridge where the run commences

Gaze at the moon and the glistening snow

Oh give me land small lots of land under starry skies above

Don’t plow me in

Let me ski through the wide open runs that I love

Don’t plow me in

Tom Gadek

Old Town