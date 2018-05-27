Letters: Treasure bond is a bad deal for taxpayers

Celebrate with plant-based foods

Editor:

What ever happened to the good old days when the worst things we had to fear on Memorial Day were traffic jams and indigestion?

Folks setting to break out their outdoor grill this Memorial Day face a nasty choice. If they undercook their hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken nuggets, their family and friends may face food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises raising the temperature.

But our own National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats produces cancer-causing compounds.

Do we really need to choose between food poisoning and cancer?

Recommended Stories For You

Luckily, a bunch of enterprising food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a great variety of healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don't harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They don't even offer cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, or pesticides like their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our neighborhood supermarket, along with nut-based milks, ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.

This Memorial Day, let's stay safe on the roads, but let's extend the safety net to our family barbecue grill.

Pruitt Richardson

Park City

***

Treasure bond is a bad deal for taxpayers

Editor:

A response to article titled "City narrows in on the size of Treasure Bond" (19-22 May).

Great! The city makes a huge mistake giving development rights above Old Town and now wants its property owners to bail them out, making home ownership in Park City more expensive in the process.

Why are the property owners of Park City often called to pay for the city's socialistic largess? Want a piece of land over in another county for no particular reason, "you can all vote for it, but only they will pay."

Think its a good idea to give housing to the less fortunate, lets increase taxes on those that purchased their own home.

Pretending to care about the size of the bond we're about to be stuck with they suggest taking money from important infrastructure projects.

Just because infrastructure is their main responsibility doesn't mean they have to do it.

If elected officials think it is beneficial for Park City to have another expensive dog park, how about spreading the load?

For starters, try selling those useless electric buses taking no one, to nowhere.

Newsflash: Andy; It isn't environmental if it's not serving a purpose.

Reduce inflated city compensations.

According to the website: http://www.utah.gov/transparency Employee compensation increased 30% in the last 3 years, from $25,800,000 in 2014 to a massive $33,800,000 in 2017.

This bond increases the primary residence tax by $220 per year. Conveniently hiding that other way Park City sticks it to its property owners. Many pay the full amount and have NO say in what goes on. That is taxation without representation and if I'm not mistaken a war was fought over that very same issue!

Give the hard pressed property taxpayers a break, consider a resort tax with cost reductions so everyone that benefits from this largess pays.

Either that or have the guts to stand by the commitments made and let the owner build on what is rightly theirs.

Andrew Morphett

Park City

***

Rubin would serve with integrity

Editor:

I am writing to urge you to support Jack Rubin for State Senator in the district covering Wasatch and Summit counties. Many letters have been written and will be written to encourage you to support Jack, but I've had a first-hand relationship with Jack in a very special way that I wanted to tell you about it. Just over two years ago, I made a major change in my life and announced that I was transgender and that going forward I would be presenting myself as a female 24/7. I knew that to some friends and to the community this would be confusing and would lead to potentially difficult outcomes resulting. However, Jack, who I had become friendly with at a couple of house parties over the past years, truly stepped up and demonstrated his friendship in a bigger way. We skied, golfed and had dinners with our wives. He was amazingly accepting of me and my transition and our relationship has grown into a true friendship. I want friends like Jack Rubin because, quite simply, he is a good, decent person and that, in itself, is a reason to vote for Jack. But there's more…

Following Trump's election, it is clear to me and hopefully all of you that an elected politician's integrity, morals, acceptance of others, demeanor and leadership abilities are natural skills that I would want to see in a candidate. I believe Jack demonstrates ALL those qualities and many more and for all these reasons, I strongly urge you to VOTE for JACK RUBIN for State Senator in the Republican primary on June 26th. If you are not registered or a Democrat, just register as a Republican for the election and it's simple to do, just call your county clerk by May 28th. Jack needs all our support. Wouldn't it be AMAZING to have a Park City local representing us at the State house?

Cami Richardson

Kamas

***

UDOT used cheap fix for S.R. 248

Editor:

In 2017, UDOT repaved HWY 248 from Hwy 40 to Kamas, on their regular 5-year schedule. As many who travel that route daily will recall, patches of water kept appearing. UDOT tried a few fixes, such as sealing the joints between lanes, and some milling of the surface in some areas, to no avail. UDOT stated that there was a "problem" with the asphalt used, and would have to address it this year when weather allowed. Now, UDOT has announced that starting this month, they will apply a layer of "chip seal" to the entire road from Hwy 40 to Kamas. Chip seal is an inexpensive method used to extend the life of older roads. A layer of oil/asphalt slurry is applied, followed by a layer of gravel, which is then rolled in to the slurry. Even though the road is "swept" of excess gravel when completed, there is typically an endless cycle of loose chips being dislodged and thrown up by traffic, resulting in damaged windshields. It is also a much noisier road surface for those living nearby, and increases tire wear. UDOT is now stating that the original paving "meets all specifications and is a quality product," and the chip seal project is simply "preventative maintenance" which is "commonly" done. Nonsense. It's a cheap attempt to fix a road that was JUST repaved. The repaving of Hwy 224 from Bear Hollow Drive to Park City will be repaved like 248 was, and there is no "chip seal" being applied after; in fact, the UDOT Hwy 224 project description refers to a "smoother" road for drivers. If you commute daily on Hwy 248, and/or live in one of the many neighborhoods in that corridor that will experience the increased noise and windshield damage due to this "cheap fix" of an improperly paved road, let UDOT hear your voice!

Peter Kemp

Deer Mountain

***

Running with Ed a success once again

Editor:

Running with Ed is one of the best days of the year! It's a collective coming together to cheer on our kids, our teachers, our schools, and our principals. Everyone needs to be cheered — it helps us go the distance. While teachers around the country are walking out, Running with Ed gives

​Park City ​a moment to stop,​ pause and shout from the roof tops (or in this case, trails, exchanges, and cars). We all appreciate our ​fantastic Park City teachers and the community of parents, students, and businesses that ​support ​our students​ each and every day.

A great school district takes teamwork and we can't give our best to the kids if we can't be our best. Running with Ed ​exemplifies everyone being their best. Thank you to every ​single person who came together to make this past Saturday ​so wonderful and joyous. We cannot do it without our ​generous ​sponsors, enthusiastic runners, awesome volunteers, amazing PCEF staff, school district administration, ​teachers, ​and PTO's who go all-​out to make each exchanges top notch. There is so much cheer about in Park City.

Thank you! See you next May 18 for Running with Ed's 10th ​anniversary ​race!

Abby McNulty

Park City Education Foundation executive director