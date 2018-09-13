Letters: Treasure bond is a bargain for Parkites

Food for thought

Editor:

The City is asking the property owners (primary, secondary and business) to approve a $48 million 15-year bond to buy out the Sweeney/Treasure Hill group. The City reports that as of 2/11/18 the property tax payers had obligations of "principal and interest" "on all City GO (General Obligation) bonds" of "approximately $59 million." The purchase price of $65 million for the Sweeney parcel and $3 million for the Snow Ranch Pasture leaves a shortfall of $20 million. Where will that come from, exactly? The City is vague on this issue. If the bond passes, the median primary homeowner will see their debt service tax increase by $194.00 to $518.00 from $364.00; secondary owners and businesses will jump by $353.00 to $717.00. These are the City's estimates. Add to that the new $220.00 (average) annual homeowner storm water fee (check your water bill) and it gets pricey. Then factor in what bonds the School Board has in mind and what increases the Fire District is contemplating and the cost of living in Park City can increase alarmingly. Food for thought fellow taxpayers.

Thomas Hurd

Park City

***

Library has plenty of friends in community

Editor:

The Board of the Friends of the Park City Library would like to thank our wonderful community for once again making our Annual Labor Day Weekend Used Book Sale a great success. Each year the Friends of the Library raise funds that enrich library offerings and services. Our book sale is our major fundraiser, and we couldn't do it without you!

Recommended Stories For You

We would particularly like to thank those Park City workers who hauled a year's worth of donated books from the first to the third floor of the library building in record time, all the volunteers who answered our call to help with the sale, the Park City Film Series for generously allowing us to use whatever we needed, Wasatch Bagel for breakfast goodies, and to KPCW and The Park Record for all the publicity leading up to the sale.

Our next event is the Annual Author Luncheon on October 17 at Silver Lake Lodge, featuring Peter Rock, author of "My Abandonment." His award-winning book was adapted to "Leave No Trace", a 2018 Sundance movie. Tickets are available at our Library, or online at https://squareup.com/store/friends-of-the-Park-City-library. Memberships to the Friends of the Library are available there also.

Jean Daly and Ann Whitworth

Co-chairs, Friends of the Park City Library Book Sale

***

Bond is a bargain

Editor:

Jay Hamburger has recently interviewed two opponents of the Open Space Bond. One point these gentlemen agree on is that the resort economy should pay for the bond, not them. They seem to believe that the homeowners are paying for the entire bond. Well, they are in luck. Based on how Park City structures its tax code, 85 percent of the bond will be paid for by the resort economy that supports our city. Only 15 percent of the amount will be paid for by full-time homeowners like them. The average full-time homeowner will pay less than $200/year. Put another way, that is a latte or beer per week. Is that too much to ask all of us to prevent years of blasting, 300 dump trucks per day going down Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue, continued degrading of our environment and all the rest of the problems that will come with building a convention center in the middle of our city? I think it is a bargain.

Let's preserve Park City

Vote for the Open Space Bond.

Niels P. Vernegaard

Old Town

***

A much-needed reminder

Editor:

Last Thursday I woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Taking the kids to school, we drove past all the firefighters sleeping in tents on the ground, using porta potties and porta sinks and getting ready for their day. I did not think much of it as I was still wrapped up in myself and what was not going my way.

I went back home to finish getting ready. When I drove past the firefighter camp on my way to work, several of the crews had headed out to take care of the fire nearby. They had Nevada license plates and were from Tahoe/ Reno area. Looking at their faces, you could tell they were tired and yet they had a smile. I walked into Chevron, and there was a line of firefighter rigs at the gas pump. These crew members were from Oregon. As I walked in, there were several firefighters getting drinks. I again watched their faces. They looked very tired, but yet they still were friendly. That is when I realized God works in mysterious ways. I was so caught up in myself, and what was going wrong with my day, and here were firefighters that have come from states away to help protect us and our surroundings. They sleep in tents in the cold. I slept in my bed with a roof over my head. They are content with using porta potties and porta sinks. I have a flushing toilet and running water. It made me realize that I need to be thankful for what I have.

I wish I could thank each and every one of those firefighters who at a moment's notice left their family and homes to go out and protect other communities and areas. They do all of this with a smile.

God works in mysterious ways. Sometimes what he wants us to know and learn hits us like a brick to the face, other times he takes a softer route.

Lacy Brundy

Coalville