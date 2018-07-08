Letters: Treasure bond is not us vs. City Hall

Treasure is not us vs. City Hall

Editor:

After reading the recent letter from Mr. Hurd concerning the Treasure Hill Bond vote, I felt compelled to respond. Upon reading the letter, what pained me is the idea that this is a "City" problem. We the citizenry are being asked to "bail out the City" because "they" were unable to come to terms with the owners. The last time I checked, we are a representative democracy. Unless I am entirely mistaken, we elected them into office. "They" are "You and me." The City Council, et al, are your friends, spouses, neighbors, sons and daughters. Do you really think there is an us and them in this deal? Make no mistake, no matter what occurs, the citizenry will pay for this. Whether it's settled with a Bond, settled with a lawsuit or settled with a massive construction project. To fold your arms and say "Fix it" is what many good Commissioners and Council people have been diligently trying to do for decades. These are smart and hardworking people who have tried to resolve this and there is not any easy answer to Treasure Hill. It is certainly not an issue of us versus them. It's an issue of We. We all have a huge stake in this and we all should support the Bond.

Rory Murphy

Park City

***

Shoe donations made powerful statement

Recommended Stories For You

Editor:

Thank you, Park City, for the donation of hundreds of pairs of shoes last week. These were placed on the steps of the Utah Capitol on Saturday as a poignant and powerful symbol of the children who were, and remain, separated from their parents at our southern border. The Sunday, July 1, edition of the Salt Lake Tribune featured them on the front page. Your kindness and compassion remind us of the values on which our country was founded.

Mary McEntire

Park City

***

A valuable experience

Editor:

Here's a happy ending: I recently lost my money clip at Home Depot with about $300 cash in it. After checking with their lost and found and leaving my phone number, I was certain I'd never see it again. After all it was just cash with no ID. The cash could have been replaced, but the clip was a gift and had sentimental value. I was pretty bummed. Lo and behold, I got a call four days later that an employee had found it.

The reason I'm telling this story is just to share the fact that this is a place where stuff like this happens. That means way more to me than the cash or the clip.

Ron Reich

Park City