Letters: Treasure density is out of scale with Park City and always has been

Out of scale with our town

Editor:

I earnestly request your support for the upcoming Open Space Bond offering.

This bond election is getting politicized. It is being depicted as a way to protest other objections to Park City Municipal government. It is not a referendum about government. This is about a land use decision which will affect our community for generations. If built, Treasure could never be undone.

This is not some us-them issue, based on one's location within town. If built, Treasure will affect everyone … traffic; construction noise and congestion; percentage of resident versus visitors … long after any pain of bond repayment is forgotten.

We need to set aside politics. We need to preserve critical open space.

Thirty-two years ago I was on the losing side of the 3–2 vote which approved Treasure's density. I opposed it then for the same reason I oppose it now. It is simply out of scale with our beautiful town.

Jim Doilney

Park City

Warm your spirit by giving

Editor:

BRRRR! Frost is on the grass, trees, and the pumpkins.

You guessed it! I'm getting ready to head to warm weather soon until it's time to ski!

Wait! Live PC Give PC is on Nov. 9! Here we go again!

Are you going to be out of town too? Do it now. Sign on to http://www.livepcgivepc.org and donate ahead of time to your favorite organizations that enrich your life and make Park City the place it is today.

Every November, our community comes together for 24 hours of giving. Live PC Give PC is on Nov. 9 — one extraordinary day to support the organizations that make Park City special.

I love that so many people have followed their passions, created nonprofits to enrich our lives here and meet so many needs in our community. I'm proud of zero-emissions goals, I love the colorful history, the art, the films, the concerts and lectures. I love it that people deeply care about each other's well being, the children and our health.

Please join me before, or on, Nov. 9 and donate.

Sydney Reed

Park City

Answering the call

Editor:

Park City and Summit County are a little more clean thanks to THREE events on Saturday 9/29: The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) event, Dumpster Days and a Community Cleanup event.

Thank you to the community for bringing us their hazardous materials at the Household Hazardous Waste event and their household waste at Dumpster Days. By doing this, you are helping to keep hazardous materials and waste out of our landfill, protecting our local watershed. The 2018 Spring and Fall HHW events would not be possible without the support of Park City Municipal Corporation, Summit County, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, Recycle Utah and the Sunrise Rotary Club. Special thanks to the crews working the event from Sunrise Rotary, Summit County Sheriff, Summit County Landfill and Recycle Utah volunteers.

Additional thanks to David Nicholas, The Winter Sports School and other volunteers, who organized a clean-up day on Saturday. The team of over 70 volunteers picked up trash along Bonanza, Deer Valley Drive, S.R. 224 and near Park City High School. Picking up trash keeps it out of our watershed, keeping the environment clean.

Thank you all.

Carolyn Wawra

Recycle Utah executive director

Cleaner and greener

Editor:

This past Saturday Recycle Utah, Park City Municipal and Summit County hosted their annual Community Fall Cleanup event. We realized a "new" record turnout of 74 enthusiastic participants with The Winter Sports School (36), Hyatt Hotels (10), Park City High School (5) and other volunteers (23) removing 64 bags of trash and litter from our community.

Our thanks and appreciation to everyone for making our community cleaner and greener. You rock!

David Nicholas

Recycle Utah volunteer