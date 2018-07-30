Letters: Utah Rep. Mia Love leads on climate

Snow Ranch Pastures should be saved

Editor:

Clementine says, "Please don't develop Snow Ranch Pastures. I love to watch the cows, ground squirrels, and other wildlife roam and play. The way the breeze comes down Thaynes Canyon unobstructed is magical. Every fall families bring their kids from all over to have their pictures taken in all the fall color. It would never be the same."

It would be a crying shame if we didn't preserve this beautiful piece of Park City history.

Susie Ingram

Thaynes Canyon

***

Voters' choice is not one or the other

Editor:

Treasure or kids? We must support both. Each are critical for our future. Treasure, to secure our environment and quality of life, and the school bond for our children's education. The Treasure bond will cost the average homeowner around $200 per year, or the equivalent of a meal out. That is before several bonds retire over the next few years which will help cover the additional expense. If the school bond is of similar size it will be less per homeowner as it will be paid for by all Summit County taxpayers (not just Park City). In my mind the amount spent is a pittance for the returns we will get as citizens today and our future generations to come. These investment are for all of us. Let's keep Park City, Park City.

Niels P. Vernegaard

Old Town

***

It's softball, not serious

Editor:

I just want to remind those that play adult co-ed recreational softball, that it is just that, R-E-C-R-E-A-T-I-O-N-A-L. It is a supposed to be a time to get together with friends and drink a few beers and have FUN. Sure everyone wants to win, but someone also has to lose, that is part of the game. I am as competitive as the next person, but why are we threatening people and protesting games? So what if an umpire makes a bad call? Usually if they are bad, they are consistently bad, so you know that is the way the game is going to go. I see why the number of teams from years past is going down. Why would you want to play against people that argue all the time and threaten people? It makes no difference if it is the playoffs. What do you get if you win: a t-shirt, a mug, a trophy? (I have some trophies in my garage if it matters that much). It is time for us to grow up and think about what we are doing out there. We are supposed to be setting examples for the kids. As the old saying goes, "it doesn't matter if you win or lose, it's how you play the game." Do you want to be that team that no one likes to play, or do you want to be the team that is actually fun to play against? Go out and have fun. No one will remember who won the season or the playoffs in a week anyway.

Sue Clifford

Park City

***

CHIP, Medicaid and chicken soup

Editor:

Looking to help out our less fortunate neighbors? Take them a bowl of chicken soup and Vote yes on Prop 3 this November.

The reason you should vote Yes on Prop 3 is because it would protect CHIP and Medicaid from future benefit cuts, as well as provide Medicaid coverage for more than 100,000 Utahns. By voting Yes on Prop 3, we are supporting CHIP and Medicaid and doing our part in making sure less-fortunate children and families are able to have proper access to healthcare.

The state funding for this expansion would come from a small sales tax increase of 0.15% on non-food items; this is only 3 cents for every $20 spent by consumers. The rest of the funding is already available from the federal government.

Utahns are known for their generosity and charitable hearts, which is why I know an extra 3 cents for every $20 will be considered a minimal contribution in order to maintain a healthy community. In the meantime, go ahead and take over that chicken soup.

Maurena Grossman

Salt Lake City

***

Utah Republican leads shift on climate

Editor:

Last week the House of Representatives passed an anti-carbon tax resolution, claiming a carbon tax "would be detrimental to the United States economy." Versions of this resolution passed the House in 2013 and 2016 as well.

Yet, this year something was different: for the first time, Republicans voted against it. Utah Representative Mia Love was one of those six Republicans. Representative Love wisely stated, "We shouldn't be removing ideas from discussion and consideration before we've had a legitimate discussion and conducted thorough research."

The Republican "No" votes were not the only difference. In 2016, the resolution passed with a margin of 74 votes; last week it passed with a margin of 49. That's significant, and likely based upon changes in voter opinion. According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communications, a majority of Americans now support a carbon tax on fossil fuel companies to address the real cost of those products: 71 percent of registered voters, 84 percent of Democrats, and 56 percent of Republicans.

The good news doesn't end there. The bipartisan Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus now has 84 members, half Republican. These "No" votes very well may be attributed to the healthy bipartisan dialogue around climate change that the Caucus has introduced. Republicans and Democrats are starting to discuss that it is possible to address climate change with a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend that stimulates sustainable jobs, protects American companies with a border carbon adjustment, and gives low and middle income families an economic boost. In fact, Representative Love recently introduced House Resolution 825 — "Recognizing the impacts of climate change on outdoor recreation and supporting policies that address the causes and effects of climate change."

Thank you, Representative Love, for taking the lead on this issue!

Voters: it is now your turn. Talk with each other and your representatives, take responsibility for protecting the climate, and make solutions to climate change an election issue in November.

Lauren Barros

Pinebrook