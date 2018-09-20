Letters: Water conservation should be priority in Park City

Priorities down the drain

Editor:

Water cascaded down Three Kings Drive frequently this summer. It seems municipal resources are so limited that it can take days to patch (not replace?) a repeatedly breaking pipe. The Park Record has also reported water line breaks in Old Town, Deer Valley and Park Meadows, where there were two leaks just last week. Gushers make the news; imagine how much seepage goes unreported.

The Park City water website promises upgrades to aging water treatment facilities by 2023, but not plans to replace all of the corroding old pipes; some of which are made of concrete and asbestos, and are caked with decades of heavy metal scale, (easily shaken into the water by natural seismic vibration).

While I support land conservation, I'm more concerned about water conservation, water quality, and water availability, especially in the event of broken pipes in conjunction with fire. I'd gladly pay more taxes for more trustworthy water.

If preventing construction, traffic and pollution on Empire and Lowell Avenues are the reasons to block the Treasure development, what happens when Vail Resorts wants to develop the resort base on these same streets? I'm hoping the taxes paid by whoever develops the land around the resorts could cover the cost of reliable delivery of good water to at-risk Park City neighborhoods, and maybe, a better transportation future than the one we currently face.

Perhaps, the taxes paid by the developers of prime real estate on Treasure, (and probably the parking lots of Deer Valley and Park City resorts), can fund better water, AND more buses, or the conversion of mining tunnels into underground passageways with people movers, or monorails, or whatever other transport scheme could save our tiny canyons from the choking smoke of ever more automobiles; even if there is no Treasure development.

Are municipal priorities all wet?

Beverly Hurwitz

Park City

***

Realize what we have before it's gone

Editor:

"They took down all the trees and put up parking lots." Joni Mitchell sang those words back in the late '60s and here we are today still debating the value of our open lands. Park City is a community that has always risen to the cause of saving open space and we have always debated the price whether it was the Farm, Round Valley, Stone Ridge, Hi Ute, Bonanza Flat or Toll Canyon. Looking back no one disagrees that it was the right thing to do and the Park City community cherishes theses open space very day.

Treasure Hill is no different. We want to save it from development and the price is being endlessly debated. I believe fighting for the best price is good but it is also relative to what is going on locally. In my Park City neighborhood, we frequently see multi-million dollars homes bought and then torn down simply for the land, demonstrating that the value of a lot in Park Meadows is now worth millions of dollars? If that is the case why do we think that Treasure Hill is so expensive at $500,000-plus an acre.

Everyday we worry about how we aren't small-town Park City anymore and I am the first to admit that we need to fight to preserve our community values. The Treasure Hill project can be built if we don't pass this open space bond in November. Take a stand; trails and open space go hand in hand. As Neil Young sang some 50 years ago, "Look at Mother Nature on the run in the 1970s." We can build most anything except more land. Please vote yes for the open space bond.

Charlie Sturgis

Mountain Trails Foundation executive director

***

What's the process?

Editor:

Let's see now, Diane Feinstein (aka DiFi) is up for re-election as a U.S. Senator from California in a few weeks. So If I write a letter to the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle saying that a friend of mine (who insists on remaining anonymous) heard that DiFi, when she was 17 and babysitting for a neighbor, had inappropriately touched a male toddler while changing his diaper, wouldn't her name have to be removed from the November ballot until such time as the California Attorney General had thoroughly investigated the matter and proven her innocence? I'm just trying to understand the process.

Ken Miller

Park City