Letters: We’re happy you’re here, Woodward, now turn off the lights

Good neighbors

One of the great gifts of living in Hidden Cove is the relatively dark sky. One can see the stars here, the spread of the Milky Way. But not so much any longer. Woodward Park City’s lights light up not only the slopes, but the homes of Jeremy Ranch, Southridge and parts of Hidden Cove. Their light streams through bedroom windows a mile or more away. This is a shame and waste. It can be partially corrected by repositioning the angle of the light, adding some shielding and turning off the lights as soon as they can at night. Easy. Simple. Cheap. Woodward is wasting energy and ruining the dark sky and ambiance of these neighborhoods. Come on Woodward. We are glad you are here. Be a good neighbor. Adjust your lighting.

Jeffrey Louden

Jeremy Ranch

Keep ’em closed

This is a letter to Park City Main Street merchants. I’m sure it’s tough to make a living on Main Street, but if you deliberately prop your front door open during the winter months, I will not be shopping at your store. Even if you have that perfect gift for which I have been searching high and low, I will not come in. It’s my own personal boycott for what I consider your absurd conclusion that people will not come in your store if the door is closed. Maybe it’s just me (I doubt it), but a closed door with a cheerful “We’re Open, Come On In!” sign on it does not deter me at all from entering a store. I have found that opening a door doesn’t hurt at all and it occurs to me that I do it all the time, every day; imagine that!

I’ve heard all the rationalizations for why your door is kept open, and I reject them all. It’s simply wasteful and uncaring, a lesson I learned a long time ago when I was a kid. As we kids would come laughing and tumbling in the door, with runny noses and red cheeks from being outside playing in the cold, if we lingered a bit too long with the door open our mom would holler, “Close the door! I’m not paying to heat the whole neighborhood!”

It was good advice then, and it’s still good advice today.

Mike Stevens

Park City

A moment of thanks

During this wonderful holiday season, the National Ability Center would like to take a moment to thank Park City Mountain Resort and Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise for our remarkable partnership. Vail Resort’s undertaking of sustainability efforts and support for our Park City community are commendable. In addition, their daily endeavors are downright impressive. From overnight grooming across their vast terrain to early-morning routines to get chairs spinning, we are grateful for Vail Resort’s commitment to helping our National Ability Center participants and the greater community. Additionally, we want to show our gratitude to visitors to our area — we hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends enjoying the mountains!

This holiday season, the NAC family asks that you take a moment to thank a liftie, a patroller, or any Vail Resorts employee for their hard work and for supporting us in making these joyous experiences happen. We look forward to seeing you out on Park City Mountain Resort and wish you and your family a fantastic holiday week.

Sincerely,

Kevin Stickelman

National Ability Center CEO

Season of giving

I’d like to remind the Park City community that while it is the season of consumerism and skiing, it is also the season of giving! This year, we are taking that to heart by establishing a new annual tradition of year-end giving to Park City’s nonprofits. As a Main Street business owner of Alaska Gallery for 18 years, I’d like to encourage other local businesses to consider doing the same. We are a family-owned business that considers Park City part of our family. While Park City’s economy is thriving, some have been left behind. There is no better time than the holidays to give back to fellow Parkites and the nonprofits that very much serve as the backbone of our community. Alaska Fur Gallery’s charitable theme for this year is Home for the Holidays. With that in mind, we have contributed to Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties and the Peace House.

Please join me in supporting local non-profits. Wishing everyone a joyous holiday season and prosperous new decade.

Marcus Hernandez

Alaska Fur Gallery owner

An opportunity seized

Thanks to Park City Mountain Resort’s snowmaking team for seeing the opportunity with very cold weather to make early-season snow on the town runs and town bridge.

Even though the Payday run had not yet opened, you opened an entrance from The Drift through the Payday run to access the town runs and Main Street.

This access makes a huge difference to our locals, Main Street businesses and visitors.

We are also are glad you have honored the 8:50 a.m. opening time for the Town Lift.

It is very much appreciated.

John Stafsholt

Old Town