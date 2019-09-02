Letters: What’s with the cattywampus pickleball courts at Willow Creek Park?

Cattywampus courts

Editor:

What in the world happened to the pickleball courts at Willow Creek? The layout of the new courts is cattywampus, and now the fence around the courts has a padlock on it.

My family lives in Park City half the year. We were thrilled to learn Kathy Pederson, the pickleball ambassador here, secured a grant from the John C. Kish Foundation to pay for installation of new Willow Creek pickleball courts. That means neither the county nor taxpayers pay for these courts.

It is my understanding the parks and recreation department, Basin Recreation, installed the courts. What happened? Who is going to fix the courts? When are we going to get to play on these courts?

Beth Souther

Park City

Join in on library fun

Editor:

As school begins, the Summit County Library system celebrates another wildly successful summer reading program. We have so many people to thank — parents, teachers, librarians, community members and partners — but most importantly the kids and teens of Summit County! With “A Universe of Stories” as our theme, we explored all things space by offering STEAM programs, LEGO clubs, story times, crafternoons, yoga and much more. Our teens had another epic Nerf War in June; we remembered the 50th anniversary of man’s walk on the moon at all of our branches; and, we were happy to partner with the Swaner EcoCenter for our Family Star Gazing party.

To help students avoid the dreaded “summer slide” (a noticeable decline in reading skills), we encouraged both children and teens to read all summer with our Summit County Reader’s Challenge. Our teenagers tracked 255,370 pages. And the kids read a total of 225,655 minutes — that’s 3,761 hours. The most pages and minutes we’ve tracked. Ever!

With fall approaching, our calendar is full — take a look at our new website thesummitcountylibrary.org for details. Story Times, Baby Rhyme Times, Toddler Times, Crafternoons, and Lego Club begin the week of Labor Day. We’re continuing our Mother/Daughter Book Groups and our Book to Film Club. Watch for monthly Friday Afternoon Kid’s Movies and our Whiz Kid’s Junior Book Club (K-2 readers) starting in September and October; and our “Harnessing the Wind” Family STEAM Activity on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. — part of the Park City Education Foundation’s One Book One Community Program.

Every Summit County resident may get a library card with photo ID and proof of Summit County residency. You should definitely stop by and check out what we have to offer.

Katie Wegner and Kirsten Nilsson

Summit County librarians

Show will be missed

Editor:

In response to Wednesday’s letter to the editor by Joy Page and Mike Hunter about the final airing of KPCW’s classifieds show.

Recycle Utah has used this venue as a benefit to talk about our various community events, and I have truly enjoyed talking to Monica, Joel and Amy on Saturday mornings. Thank you for your community voice and the resources you’ve been to us at Recycle Utah. You will be missed!

Haley Lebsack

Recycle Utah

Awareness achieved

Editor:

Thank you to all who participated in the Park City/Wasatch Back “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Aug 24! We had two objectives. The first was to raise awareness and have an enjoyable event. The second was monetary.

Our community is incredible! Their support the day of the walk and in planning the event was beyond stellar! Awareness achieved.

Our goal was to raise $135,000. With all of the amazing community support, we were able to raise an estimated $138,000 with donations still coming in!

A special thanks to our wonderful committee, all of the local churches, organizations and team leaders who organized teams to walk, to the incredible volunteers on the day of the event, and an extra special thanks to both the Park City boys lacrosse team, which helped set up and clean up ,as well as the Park City High School cheerleaders, who encouraged the walkers as they started the walk and as they returned!

Many, many thanks to our incredibly supportive sponsors and a special thanks to KPCW, Park City TV and The Park Record for their coverage of the event.

Every day we are a little closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s. Thank you for making a difference!

Debbie Morton and Ray Freer

Park City/Wasatch Back 2019 Alzheimer’s Walk co-chairs