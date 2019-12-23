Letters: With arteries into Park City failing, we’re in for a rude awakening

A rude awakening

Now that the roundabouts on the Jeremy Ranch exit are near completion, we have a rare opportunity to use them to our advantage.

But instead, immediately, we have a problem. If one waits his turn to enter the circle and a car is coming and has the option to make a right or continue in the circle but fails to signal his/her/it intentions, the one waiting cannot move forward. (I used “it” in case we’ve got self-driven cars, independent AI-driven scooters and lost pigeons).

It seems to work providing the human element will play ball. And while I am at it, why not look at S.R. 224, in either direction, a desolate, hardly used road in the good old days, now transformed into a long parking lot, you choose the direction. What we have here is hardening of the arteries, and if Park City is the heart, we are awaiting a rude awakening. This morning, clear visibility, roads clean of snow, the exit off Interstate 80 to Kimball Junction spilled into the highway for the sheer number of vehicles.

Jack Karmel

Jeremy Ranch