Letters: Young women should take safety precautions when out at night

Young women should take safety precautions

Editor:

I am writing this letter on behalf of one of my students, a senior at Park City High School as a warning to all other young women in Park City.

On Monday, she was walking home after work from a restaurant on Main Street. It was 11:30 PM. She was cutting through City Park when a person emerged from the bushes and began walking directly towards her. After loudly telling him to stay away, he picked up his speed, and in a terrifying moment of self-defense, she pepper sprayed him and was able to escape what could have been a horrifying situation.

I am sharing this story for two reasons. One is to warn other young women to avoid City Park at night, and to always carry pepper spray or a Taser. Park City is growing, and we shouldn't be complacent with our safety.

My second reason is that this thwarted attack on a teenage girl is the result of the decision to make all parking on Main Street paid after 5:00 pm. Workers on Main are forced into less convenient and less safe parking situations. I wish those in charge would find a solution that doesn't put workers at risk for their safety. My student is an amazing young woman; her potential to make a difference in the world could have come to an end last night.

Pepper spray makes a great graduation gift.

Melissa Nikolai

Park City High School teacher

Community has boosted EATS

Editor:

We might have put away the decorations for FORK in the Road 2018, but we're still talking about what a special night it was! We'd like to thank all of you who attended and contributed this year, as participants, committee members, sponsors, or volunteers. A special thank you to Vail EpicPromise and Park City Mountain as well as the other 100+ businesses involved. Four years ago we would never have dreamed this event would grow into an evening like the one we just celebrated.

Your ongoing support has shown us that together we can make a difference for our children. Thanks to your efforts, our programs continue to grow. Thank you to everyone for your generosity. Every kind act, dollar and donation is a true example of community.

Jenae Ridge and Courtney Caplan

EATS Park City leadership