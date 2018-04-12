Letters: Youth Sports Alliance grateful for community’s support of Olympians

Summit County sprawl exacerbates climate change

Editor:

According to the US Dept of Energy, Utah electric generation is 64% from coal and methane gas. Hybrid vehicles cause far less greenhouse gas emissions in Utah than electric vehicles (EVs) or plug-in hybrids do. The electric grid is unlikely to have battery backup anytime soon and EV battery manufacture causes terrible environmental damage. EVs require solar charging stations at daytime workplaces to be ecological. "The best car-related innovation we have is not to improve the car, but eliminate the need to drive it everywhere we go." (Lloyd Alter lloydalter 2017)

Park City and Summit County sprawling single family development and unconnected road networks exacerbates climate change. Multi-use, higher density development with form-based zoning is the reason European cities are so beautiful and emit less carbon per capita.

Heating with standing deadwood does not add to greenhouse gases as much as methane gas, oil, or electric heat. A return furnace air duct installed above an energy efficient wood stove with the "fan only" setting on can heat an entire building from one wood stove or masonry heater. Park City and Canyons ski areas have a plethora of standing deadwood alongside ski runs that are tinder for destructive forest fires or ecological home heating.

Kathy Dopp

Park City

Website change is for the worse

Editor:

I have been a 20 year reader and local subscriber (and local resident) to your newspaper and the mobile firewall you have added — is damaging your online and digital footprint.

Plus, I have been in media/newspaper/magazine sales for the last 30+ years…and the firewall you have added when I'm using my mobile device has stopped me from reading and accessing your online newspaper — something your online advertisers would not appreciate.

I took the time to write to you…how many will not take this extra step — and are just leaving your site, in utter frustration?

Ernest Oriente

Park City

Gun laws must be enforced

Editor:

Each time I have written to our senators, I get the same response regarding gun control: Laws are already in place. Second amendment must be upheld. Etc., etc., etc., etc..

Well then, the answer must be in the equal enforcement of the existing laws and the second amendment. Arrests gun sellers at gun shows when background checks aren't done. Arrest internet providers of guns who ignore background checks. Enforce the second amendment that protects gun owners. Enforce the gun laws that hope to protect all the citizens.

Do something instead of meekly stating that there are gun laws. Laws are useless unless they are enforced.

How many more Columbines, Sandy Hooks, Parklands must we suffer?

Write to your representatives. Vote.

Bette Scarlet

Park City

YSA grateful for community support

Editor:

Forty Olympians and Paralympians, a marching band, cheerleaders and kids with big dreams paraded down Main Street last week to celebrate the success of our PyeongChang athletes and recognize the accomplishments of Utah's athletes from past Games. On behalf of the Youth Sports Alliance, I would like to thank the Park City community for their support of the 2018 YSA Park City Nation Olympic & Paralympic parade! This celebration, truly unique in the nation for the numbers of Olympians and Paralympians participating, was a great success due to community support, local sponsors, volunteers, and donors. We thank all of you who braved the mountain weather to celebrate our Olympians and inspire the next generation of Park City Nation.

Foremost, thank you to our gold level sponsors: Jaybird, Silver Star Ski & Sport, Park City Signs, The Bridge Café & Grill, and Zions Bank. Thank you concert sponsor Thin Air. These sponsors and other local businesses underwrote the cost of the event so that all the funds raised at the parade went directly to support our mission of keeping kids active!

The Youth Sports Alliance is a nonprofit organization, that organizes the after-school Get Out & Play and ACTiV8 Programs, serves seven different winter sports clubs, and provides scholarships through our Stein Eriksen YSA Opportunity Endowment. Throughout the year we touch the lives of over 2700 youth in the greater Park City area. Participants learn about commitment and hard work, as well as sportsmanship and respect. Whether recreational participants or elite athletes, involvement in sports programs builds character in a positive, structured environment.

Emily Fisher

Youth Sports Alliance executive director