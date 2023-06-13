Childcare: the other side of the coin

Park Record letters to the editor

Some entitled-feeling parents are lobbying our City Council to subsidize childcare.

One of the primary responsibilities of being a parent is to financially support your children.

Parents get tax breaks at a federal/state level.

Qualifying Park City school children get federal- and state-subsidized free/reduced breakfasts and lunches.

A large proportion of our property taxes goes toward education.

Why should we further subsidize your personal responsibility?

An excuse we hear is “children are our future.” Sorry, that does not make it everyone else’s responsibility to help take care of them! You had them. You should look after and parent them! We all contribute to the future. Children need parents who are there for them, teach them right from wrong, discipline them, teach them to be responsible, respectful, considerate, independent, play with them.

Do your research before moving to Park City. If childcare is unavailable or too expensive, do not come. If you work here, commute. 1Some .6 million people commute to Manhattan with a journey time up to 3 hours each way. Take comfort your commute would not be so long or crowded.

Those whining can help solve their own problems — band together, get licensed, rent a space, create a non-profit childcare center and serve themselves and fellow wannabe villagers.

Being a parent involves sacrifice. If you are not willing to or cannot take on the personal financial and other responsibilities, either do not increase your family or move to a budget-friendly community.

If you cannot afford your chosen lifestyle, that is on you. Do not expect subsidies from others!

Previous generations used to be happy with so little. It is a poor reflection on today’s younger generation that they are dissatisfied with so much!

Moira Howard

Park City