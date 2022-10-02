Guest editorial: Erin Grady a loyal Parkite with unique perspective

Park Record guest editorial

As proud parents and long-time residents of the Park City community, we ask you to join us in voting for Erin Grady for Park City School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Like us, many residents move to Park City because they love the outdoors and see what a unique and special town Park City is to raise a family. In rarer instances, you have those who have spent their entire life and childhood in Park City. One of these rare instances is Erin Grady, a loyal Parkite who has experienced our schools as an actual student, as a young adult establishing her career, and eventually as a dedicated parent. This unique perspective few people like Erin can offer.

Over the last five years that Erin has held a seat on the Park City School Board, our education community has faced unprecedented challenges through the pandemic. There was no textbook to reference on the never-before-seen hurdles and hardships placed on Park City families and educators. Instead, we were forced to navigate the unknown together, thankfully with Erin at the helm. Her grace, candor, and collaboration saw us all through one of the most difficult chapters of our school district’s history, and her resilient leadership proved she can guide us through whatever else may come our way.

The last five years have also seen the culmination of years of community efforts with the passing of the Park City School District Bond. Voters’ overwhelming support for this significant investment in our district’s infrastructure is a direct reflection of the vision and goals of Park City residents. The approved plans are certainly ambitious – moving 9th grade into the high school, moving 8th grade into Ecker Hill, expanding all four elementary schools, and adding critical early childhood services at McPolin and Jeremy Ranch Elementary schools – but Erin is committed to holding the district accountable to stay on track through completion and make this Master Plan a proud reality.

Erin also has her sights set on reevaluating the district’s 5-year-old Strategic Plan to ensure it aligns with the evolving needs of the Park City community. Her priority is always our students, and regardless of the circumstances, Erin continues to make our kids the central focus and driving force of all School Board decisions that will impact their educational experience.

With a career as a professional communicator, Erin is the natural fit to refine methods of 2-way communication between the district and the community. She listens, collaborates, and welcomes ideas from community members who are just as passionate about the success of our students as she is. As a result of her own personal community involvement, Erin understands open, meaningful conversations are what build trust, mend misunderstandings, and empower us all to move forward together.

Like Erin, we chose to build our family here so our kids could receive an exceptional education through the Park City schools. With Erin’s leadership, we find comfort knowing more families like ours will have the privilege to give their own kids a solid foundation of lifelong learning for generations to come.