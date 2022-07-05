Guest editorial: I was amazed at the quality of the ski season

Park Record guest editorial

I just read a thoughtful guest editorial that described the past ski season as “uninspiring, at best” and discussed a litany of legitimate concerns. But I’d like to offer a counter perspective from a guy who spent a lot of time working and skiing on one of our mountains this past winter.

Frankly, I was amazed at the quality of the ski season, considering the curves that mother nature threw at us. An unseasonably warm November limited pre-season snowmaking such that, even in early December, I observed several of Deer Valley’s namesake animals grazing on barren ski runs. Then, a dearth of winter storms caused anemic cumulative snow totals. But careful strategic planning and thoughtful snow cultivation by the mountain operations team optimized a bad situation, allowing pretty darn good on-piste skiing into late April. And safety was assured by the ski patrol’s daily reconnoitering and thoughtful assessments. As a relative newbie worker in the ski industry, I was amazed at the planning, dedication and professionalism of the mountain operations team. These people are skilled snow farmers optimizing the production and safe consumption of their crop. And they are committed and serious.

And why did I find this year’s skiing–despite the crowds and challenging conditions—so “inspiring?” What other outdoor activity allows great grandparents to participate fully with their children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren? Or allows entire families to experience physical thrills together? Or provides a healthy excuse for old friends to reunite? This past year I had the pleasure of assisting 97 year-old skier and a 2-year-old skier–on the same day and on the same run. And I had the pleasure of watching families giggling together after descending a recently groomed slope. And I met people from around the globe who were elated to be on top of one of our mountains, breathing the crisp, clean Utah air …wonderstruck at the beauty of the Jordanelle and the Uintas and the Wasatch. I led tours during which captains of industry laughed and kibitzed with adolescents—like old friends even though they had only met a few minutes prior. And I saw lots of smiles — genuine deep emotional smiles—from groups of people experiencing their first magical turns amongst the aspens and the pines.

Yes, there are problems with our ski slopes now and, yes, there are no doubt more problems to come. Traffic. Parking. Overcrowding. Weather. Pricing. But skiing is and always has been a fantastic individual and communal sport. And Park City residents should rejoice at the access we enjoy and applaud the team of professionals that make that access happen. Personally, I’m looking forward to a fantastic 2022-23 season.