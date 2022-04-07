Guest editorial: PCMR committed to enhancing the guest experience





Last September, Park City Mountain was excited to announce two significant lift upgrades for the 2022-23 season – the Eagle Lift and the Silverlode Lift.

The Eagle Lift will be a six-person chair that replaces and upgrades the previously planned Lift A with a new mid-station and modified alignment. It will significantly reduce crowding and wait times, move guests out of the base area, and improve the guest experience, especially for beginner skiers and riders. The Silverlode Lift will be upgraded from a six-person to an eight-person chair – a first for Vail Resorts in North America. It will also reduce wait times at a critical spot to circulate guests on the mountain.

These projects are a part of Vail Resorts’ largest single-year capital investment, with $300 million focused on 21 lifts at 14 different resorts – substantial investments that will greatly elevate the guest experience. We are proud to bring two of these projects to Park City and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our guests.

We began conversations with the community about these projects last November, and since then have been happy to receive enthusiastic and supportive feedback. The lift upgrades bring significant improvements to the resort. They move skiers and riders out of the base area and up the mountain more efficiently. With the upgrades we’re proposing, we expect shorter wait times on Silverlode, First Time, Crescent, and Payday.

Lift upgrades are an important part of creating a safe and positive experience for guests here at Park City Mountain and at all ski resorts. The resort team and I operate the resort with decades of ski industry experience and always keep safety as our number one priority. We also prioritize efficiency and the guest experience, and are making these investments to enhance all three.

We also prioritize our partnership with the community and with the city administration. We always seek to collaborate with these leaders to ensure we comply with our agreements and obligations. We believe our lift upgrade plans do just that and are in line with Park City Mountain’s development agreement and Mountain Upgrade Plan. Like previous lift upgrades at Park City Mountain and other resorts in the Wasatch, these upgrades should be a straightforward, administrative process approved by the planning staff.

As we wind down this winter season and look ahead to next season, we are pleased to be investing an incremental $175 million into our employees, including a new minimum wage of $20 per hour, new leadership development programming, and significant additional HR resources and support. Our employees are at the core of our mission, and we are focused on providing them with the resources and support they need while ensuring our resort is fully staffed next season.

We are excited for what the new Eagle and Silverlode Lifts, and the higher wages for our employees, will mean for Park City Mountain, and for guests who visit our resort and our town. We thank the City for its partnership, and we appreciate the community’s support. We look forward to welcoming you out to celebrate two new ribbon cutting ceremonies next year.