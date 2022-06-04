Guest editorial: ‘replacement’ is misleading term for PCMR lift upgrade





As an old-town resident with keen interest in our ski mountain, I’ve been following the proposed Mountain Upgrade Plan (MUP) for Park City Mountain. The Eagle Lift and Silverlode Lift are planned for changes by VrCPC Holdings (Vail) to be completed for the 2022/2023 season. The MUP seems to be moving quickly toward approval. The information is voluminous and challenging to follow. Some concerned citizens have mounted a thought-provoking appeal to the Administrative Approval of this project. Numerous potential consequences need to be addressed. Hopefully, our Planning Commission will have an opportunity to examine the MUP. This will be decided at the June 8th hearing.

It is misleading to term the NEW lift as “Replacement of the Eagle Lift.” Actually, it is an entirely NEW Lift. The way I understand it, the Base of the NEW Lift will be adjacent to the First Time Lift. Top of the NEW Lift will be adjacent to the top of King Con Lift. The NEW Lift will directly feed the Silverlode Lift. Thus, the NEW Lift is a new major access to the mountain’s upper terrain, requiring a new swath of trees be removed for its placement. Imagine a NEW name for this lift. I propose the “Shorter Line Lift.” This lift could capture up to 33% of skiers entering the Resort Base and deposit them directly into the upper terrain. With Pay Day, Crescent, Town Lift, and Shorter Line Lift, the base area lift lines should be shorter on peak days.

The NEW Lift will cause a dramatic shift at the base of Park City Mountain. The First-Time parking lot and Silver King parking lot will become a focus for quick access to upper terrain. Bus Transit and drop offs, both private and black limousine, will have a new focal point. Ultimately, when Parcel E buildings are finally built on First Time lot. What then? Has there been planning about integration between the proposed private club, medical facility, and the NEW Lift access? I have heard no discussion about that. There is no space here to address the Comfortable (or Uncomfortable) Carrying Capacity (CCC) of the mountain. Whew!

Stipulations come with approval of the MUP. To name a couple, 1) developer will assure adequate parking. I assume this means the applicant has secured satellite parking lots. 2) Conditions of Approval (COA) include neighborhood mitigation. I hope this means illegal parking and traffic will be kept out of neighborhoods at the applicant’s expense. A Parking Mitigation Plan (PMP) has been studied and proposed. It looks rather uncreative. The PMP includes paid parking, a parking reservation system, and dispersed arrival times, which means some are to show up at 1:00 pm. Further, free, first-come, first-served offsite parking locations will be available for remaining skiers. Questions: Where and when do overflow, non-reservation skiers get intercepted and redirected? What is the bus frequency from satellite lots? Do Park City police have to deal with illegal parking in our community? Parking policing clearly should be on the shoulders of the developer (Vail), not the City, not the neighborhoods, not the HOAs.

I express gratitude to our citizens who mounted the appeal of the Administrative Approval. This Mountain Upgrade Plan and proposed NEW lift need more scrutiny by a larger body, the Planning Commission. I apologize for any details I missed. Thank you.